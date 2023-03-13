A young lady has stirred massive reactions online after she made a cool video with her parents' Rolls Royce cars

Tapping her head to one of the vehicles, the lady sang a viral "hey mama" song to participate in a TikTok challenge

The lady's comment section was filled with people saying she made them feel poor with the show of her family's wealth

A young lady (@wockpedia), who comes from a very rich home, has shown off some of the Rolls Royce in her family's garage.

Recall that the same lady said she does not care what people think about her as she would keep making videos of the luxuries in her home.

The lady made a video showing off her family's Rolls Royce. Photo source: @wockpedia

Lady and white Rolls Royce cars

In her latest video, the lady jumped on the "Hey Mama" TikTok challenge as she sat in front of her parents' white colour Rolls Royce cars and sang.

In the comment section, some people said watching how wealthy she makes them feel broke.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 72,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Maison said:

"Only 2 rolls royces? next tt i wanna see a Cullinan."

Young SBP said:

"Just called me broke in 20 different languages."

TheDon said:

"Where yall getting this money man I'mm tired."

Wtw playa said:

"Sb said flexing a lil to much bro I would’ve flex too."

agentjordan748 said:

"I didn't know she was on that level of success."

Boyalone said:

"She finally closed the challenge."

Ant said:

"So nobody aint gone talk abt why she taped to the rolls?"

smisotylor613 said:

"Give the guy a brake plz."

Bingus said:

"Bro called almost everyone watching broke in 30 different ways."

