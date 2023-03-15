A transformation video of a child as a newborn has stirred massive reactions on TikTok

The viral clip revealed that the kid's facial appearance changed a year after she was born

Many social media users said that the baby had a total change and beauty no one would have imagined

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a baby whose face drastically changed one year after she was born has got many praising her transformation.

When the kid was a newborn, she had puffy eyes and lips. Layered on her photo were the words "give me one year" to show people she turned out way more beautiful.

Many were wowed by how beautiful the baby looked after a year. Photo source: @grunnzy

Source: UGC

Baby looks cute after one year

Seconds into the video, many photos of the kid came on screen to show the gorgeous kid she grew into.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

There were social media users in the video's comment section saying hers is an example of why they do not judge a baby's newborn looks.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments and more than 100,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Fremah de survivor said:

"Those born pretty will grow up to be something else."

hopechibike said:

"Not me waiting to see if the nose is still big...she's beautiful."

Precious said:

"Dear God I didn't know you changed some people's nose but why didn't you change mine️ she is pretty."

sha_kirah said

"That’s why i will never comment on a baby because they keep changing."

CreationsByI said:

"She was beautiful either way."

Pretty Tina said:

"Wow, I was confused at first. She’s so pretty."

Thabisile Nkomo said:

"Literally my 2nd baby a week into life on earth. I love him to."

Akiya Rollocks said:

"I wonder what your friends n family had to say upon meeting her for the first time lol but she is indeed very beautiful."

Mother amazed child's transformation

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother, @badgal.abbey, shared a video of her kid, saying she is a typical example of a baby that was born ugly.

Speaking in a short viral clip, the woman showed people the beautiful girl her daughter had grown into.

Seconds after, she revealed throwback photos of the girl when she was a newborn. She said she was three weeks then. Many found the pictures very funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng