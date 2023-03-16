A lady's energetic move has got many people wondering whether such is an acceptable dance performance

After dancing for some seconds, the lady ran into the crowd to meet her friend before she was encouraged to continue

Many people who reacted to her video talked more about how very good her moves could be for one's shoulders

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A young lady in a wrapper danced in a place that looked like an open ground in a village. Her moves got many people's attention.

She bent and moved her shoulders at a very great speed in a video shared by @mandesori77. After some seconds of dancing, the lady ran out of breath, took a break, and went to her friend.

The lady shook her shoulders, and people marvelled at her level of energy. Photo source: @mandesori77

Source: UGC

Dance as exercise

They both laughed for a while before she continued her performance in front of the DJ booth playing the music she was dancing to.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people said that her dance routine looked more like an exercise for the shoulders, and they would like to adopt it.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1900 comments and more than 58,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Elena_h1234 said:

"I need this dance good exercise for the shoulder back fat love it."

nabousainey said:

"I can do better than this but only in my head."

Lagare jatou said:

"My friend don’t break ur hand ooo."

Nwachief said:

"A very good shoulder exercise."

Obofo Raphael said:

"This dance too in Africa? eei Africa we dey see wonders for our eyes."

Lovebite_Nafee said:

"So they are the club girls in their village."

Bakary B Sanneh said:

"The way u dance shows that u ar a warrior too."

Mercyojay said:

"The genius confirmed this as an exercise for shoulder development."

ogunremiadenike44 said:

"When the Dj come from city to go and play in the village,awon Omo oyedeji town."

Lady in red top dances

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady, @minah_thy, made a short video showing her dancing to the popular Kilimanjaro moves.

Dressed in a red crop top, the lady rolled her eyeballs inward, hiding her iris from sight as she looked like a possessed person. As is common with the Kilimanjaro dance, she contorted her mouth into different shapes.

She pulled off the dance moves while standing close to a road. Her friend cut in and danced a little at a point in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng