Windhoek High School students got social media users' attention with their Wakanda-inspired chant

The teenagers exemplified team spirit while chanting the famous words from the Black Panther movies

The video went viral people said they could feel the unity and positive vibes from the schoolkids

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of Windhoek High School chanting a Wakanda inspired team spirit song went viral. Image: @huncho_kapofi

Source: TikTok

Students from Windhoek High School were a whole vibe chanting at their school's sports field. Their moving echoes were led by cheerleaders, and even a mascot was hyping them up.

The words of their energetic chant grabbed netizens' attention. They screamed "Yibambe", which people recognised as the battle cry from the Black Panther movies.

Vibey chant from Windhoek High School students gets TikTok users excited

The video posted by @huncho_kapofi got over 180 000 views and TikTok users admired the Namibian school's team spirit. Man people were ready to turn up with the pupils and support them at sporting events.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

TikTok users wish they went to the Namibian school

@user4656560838765 asked:

"Where is this school in SA or Namibia?

@LammyLamboz mentioned:

"The only high school in Namibia keeping strong with school traditions."

@kele_bogile34 commented:

"The shorty in front though happiness galore."

@NhlanhlaPantsulaKo added:

"The kind of environment you want kids to grow up in."

@user6619206191929 wrote:

"Wow, can feel the energy of togetherness and unity. "

@Alicia stated:

"This legit makes me miss high school shem hope yall enjoy it really cause you will miss it."

@Activater posted:

"Should the caption not be Windhoek High School or is it Windhoek High School?

@user3146467619932 asked:

"God am I in the same Africa if not take me to the bush."

South African school groundskeeper takes TikTok users to work with him, beautiful clip touches hearts

Briefly News reported a South African school groundskeeper compiled a video showing his TikTok followers what a day at work looks like for him, and they loved it!

Not every job seems glamorous, but all that matters is that the person doing it is happy and thriving. This man seems to love his job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News