A young girl impressed social media users with her rendition of SETE by K.O in a short clip on TikTok

She belted the famous melody with her flavour on it, and thousands of people said she was a future superstar

Her talent blew Mzansi peeps away, who urged her parents to nurture her talent and keep posting her online

The video of a girl's singing voice gave netizens endless goosebumps online. The little girl showed off her vocal range in a clip making waves on social media.

Video of a talented young singer get over 600K views

She covered the chart-topping and record-breaking song SETE by K.O featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna. Her slowed-down melody was perfectly in tune, and she hit the note effortlessly.

Her aunt @slisokhelamc posted the video, which got over half a million views. TikTok users were so moved they compared the girl to Brenda Fassie and Beyoncé.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates little girl's singing voice on TikTok

@GogoKaShaka mentioned:

"This is our SA's Beyonce, I'm in love with this child. Brenda Fassie."

@Kamo Phachane stated:

"This girl is going far sis, I hope you all support her."

@MarienetteAyakwa posted:

"I don't why I love this song without knowing the meaning."

@sindilopperngob wrote:

"Ooh, I just fell in love with her same time."

@user2952024934963 suggested:

"Great move on TikTok she must go for an audition with that beautiful voice."

@Queen added:

"Oh my word God protect her, she has talent.❤️"

@user4089794315894 said:

"Oh, babe made my morning. Beautiful, love your smile and skin too."

@mwali.com asked:

"Is this the original version of the song or is this a God-given talent? Pure voice."

@user5356827415136 commented:

"Wow, I didn’t know we have Beyoncé in SA."

