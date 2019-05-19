Top 20 cheapest cars in South Africa: most affordable cars in 2023

A car's price is one of the essential factors buyers consider when deciding on a vehicle to purchase. This applies to one-time payments, instalments, and various financing options. While numerous other factors influence buyers' decisions, the price remains one of the most significant ones. Which are the cheapest cars in South Africa today, and how much do they cost?

South Africa has a strict policy designed to protect local industries, making it difficult to import a used car into the country. As a result, the country has remarkably high purchase figures for new cars.

The cheapest cars in South Africa today

Here is a look at the cheapest brand-new cars in South Africa.

20. Ford Ecosport – From R311,400

The Ford Ecosport 1.5 L Trend MT is a 5-seater crossover that has been in the South African market for a few years now. The car comes equipped with a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine that produces 121 horsepower and consumes about 4.4 litres/100 kilometres.

19. Nissan Micra Active – From R294,900

The Nissan Micra comes with numerous safety features as standard and recently underwent a mid-cycle refresh to update its looks. The base model starts at R294,900 and comes with a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, auto headlights with auto hazard, and a start-stop feature, among many more.

18. Hyundai Venue – From R294,900

The Hyundai Venue is a hugely popular subcompact crossover SUV manufactured by the South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. The model debuted at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and was the company's smallest crossover globally before the introduction of the Casper.

At R294,99, the Hyundai Venue is among the cheapest SUV cars in South Africa.

17. Chevrolet Spark 1.2L – From R233,212

The Chevrolet Spark is a city car manufactured by General Motors's subsidiary GM Korea from 1998 to 2022. The car was initially developed by Daewoo and was then known as the Daewoo Matiz.

16. Honda Brio/Amaze – From R231,200

The Honda Brio is a small hatchback produced by Honda since 2011. It is a city car that is mainly sold in Southeast Asia and parts of Africa. Market-wise, the Brio is positioned as an entry-level hatchback model below the Honda Fit.

15. Baic X25 – From R219,990

BAIC, short for Beijing Automotive Group Co, is the sixth-largest Chinese carmaker and has been selling cars in South Africa since 2018. The Baic X25 is powered by a four-cylinder, naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 85 kW of power and 148 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a manual transmission.

14. Suzuki Ignis – From R208,900

The Suzuki Ignis is a crossover-styled city car that was first produced by Suzuki in 2000. Initially, the Ignis was manufactured and marketed as a subcompact car to replace the hugely popular Suzuki Cultus. In 2016, it was restyled as a crossover-styled city car.

13. Kia Picanto - From R202,995

The Kia Picanto is a city car that has been produced by the South Korean car manufacturer Kia since 2003. It is also known as the Kia Morning in some markets. The Picanto is among the most economical cars in South Africa today. The car comes with a 1-litre engine that consumes about 4.4 litres/100km.

12. Toyota Agya 1.0 – From R196,100

If you are looking for an affordable vehicle from Toyota, the Agya is worth considering. This vehicle has a 3-cylinder, 1-litre petrol engine that produces 53kW and 93Nm of torque. The standard model has a 5-speed manual transmission system.

11. Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA – From R194,900

The light and compact Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that offers high output and exceptional fuel consumption at an average of 4.9 litres/ 100km. The manual transmission variant is among the cheapest brand-new vehicles in the country, starting at R194,900.

10. Suzuki Swift – From R194,900

The Swift strikes a nice balance between fuel economy, power, and maintenance costs. In South Africa, the Suzuki Swift comes standard with a 2-year or 30,000 kilometres service plan and a 5-year or 200,000 kilometres promotional warranty.

9. Suzuki Dzire – From R193,900

The Suzuki Dzire shares its platform with another incredibly popular Suzuki model known as the Swift. The base model comes equipped with a 1.2-litre engine coupled with a manual transmission and a combined fuel consumption cycle of about 4.9 litres per 100 kilometres.

8. Mahindra Bolero – From R192,999

The Mahindra Bolero pickup is a powerful car that offers great comfort, low maintenance and high mileage along with a bigger payload. It comes with a rear-wheel drive configuration as standard.

7. Renault Triber 1.0 Expression – From R192,465

The Renault Triber is a mini MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) with standard three-row seating. It is produced by the French car manufacturer Renault through its Indian subsidiary Renault India. The Triber is among the most popular cheap mini MPV models in South Africa, largely due to its ability to accommodate large families.

6. Hyundai Atos – From R190,900

The Atos is one of the cheapest cars in the South African automobile market. The Atos offers a variety of features that are perfect for everyday driving. With its small size and fuel efficiency, the Atos is perfect for city driving, and its low price makes it a great option for budget-minded drivers.

5. Renault Kwid Expression – From R177,999

This Renault comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder engine that runs on petrol and outputs 52kW of power and 91Nm of torque. The Kwid Expression starts at R177,999. The Kwid has become incredibly popular due to its high ground clearance, making it suitable for those who do a lot of off-roading.

4. Mahindra KUV 100 – From R172,999

The Mahindra KUV is among the cheapest automatic cars in South Africa today. The new model of the KUV has amazing fuel efficiency, a comfortable ride, and great looks. The KUV consumes approximately 4.6 litres/100km, making it one of the cheapest cars to run. It comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that produces 61kW of power and 115Nm of torque.

3. Volkswagen Up - From $169,900

The VW Up is part of the company's small family series of models, unveiled at the 2011 International Motor Show Germany (IAA). This small German vehicle went on to become one of the most popular cheap cars in South Africa. The new model produces 44Kw of power and 95Nm of torque.

2. Suzuki S-Presso - From R162,900

Suzuki recently introduced an updated S-Presso in South Africa, and it's ideal for first-time car buyers looking for a nice-looking, functional hatchback. The S-Presso is powered by a 49kW/89 Nm 1.0-litre petrol engine and can be purchased with either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission.

1. Tata Bolt/Zest 1.2 Turbo – From R132,995

The Tata Bolt is a hatchback produced in India by Tata Motors. The car was revealed at the 2014 Indian Auto Expo along with its sedan version, the Tata Zest. The car retails locally through Accordian Investments (Pty) Ltd, with prices starting from R132,995.

Summary

Here is a summary of the cheapest cars in South Africa.

Car Price Tata Bolt 1.2 Turbo From R132,995 Suzuki S-Presso From R162,900 Volkswagen Up From $169,900 Mahindra KUV 100 From R172,999 Renault Kwid Expression From R177,999 Hyundai Atos From R190,900 Renault Triber 1.0 Expression From R192,465 Mahindra Bolero From R192,999 Suzuki Dzire From R193,900 Suzuki Swift From R194,900 Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA From R194,900 Toyota Agya 1.0 From R196,100 Kia Picanto From R202,995 Suzuki Ignis From R208,900 Baic X25 From R219,990 Honda Brio/Amaze From R231,200 Chevrolet Spark 1.2L From R233,212 Hyundai Venue From R294,900 Nissan Micra Active From R294,900 Ford Ecosport From R311,400

What are the cheapest cars in South Africa?

The cheapest car models in South Africa are the Tata Bolt 1.2 Turbo (from R132,995), and the Suzuki S-Presso (from R162,900)

What is the cheapest good quality car?

Some of the top options that come to mind include the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Spark.

Which car has the cheapest price?

The Changli Nemica is the cheapest car in the world. The car currently costs about $1,291 (about R22,159).

Which are the cheapest Polo cars in South Africa?

The new Polo model starts at R329,300.

Are cars cheap in South Africa?

According to ExpatArrivals, one can expect to pay about 30% more for a vehicle in South Africa than they would for the same model in the USA.

Have you been searching for the cheapest cars in South Africa? This guide has everything you need to know about the cheapest models, their prices, and their highlight features.

