A list of the best transport companies in Gauteng in 2023

Gauteng is one of the nine South African provinces. It is renowned for numerous things, including its picturesque sceneries, vibrant economy in its cities, and the presence of companies in wide-ranging industrial sectors. One of the most important sectors in Gauteng is transport and logistics, with numerous market players operating in the province. Which are the best transport companies in Gauteng today?

Trucks on the side of a highway. Photo: pexels.com, @Quintin Gellar

Source: UGC

Transport companies provide a wide range of services, including road transport, air freight, sea freight, and storage, among others.

The top transport companies in Gauteng

Here is a list of transport companies in Gauteng.

1. Transnet

One cannot make a list of transport and logistics companies in Gauteng without mentioning Transnet. It is one of the biggest logistics companies in South Africa. Transnet is a publicly-owned firm in which the government also owns significant shares. Transnet is one of the numerous South African firs that were established as part of the government's plan to promote industrial growth and lower operating costs for businesses. The company's head office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Address : 138 Eloff Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000.

: 138 Eloff Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000. Toll-free: 0800 003 056

0800 003 056 Fax : 086 551 4153

: 086 551 4153 Callback : 1200785980808#

: 1200785980808# Email: enquiries@transnet.net

2. ITL Sysman Logistics

Trucks parked on a yard. Photo: pexels.com, @Marcin Jozwiak

Source: UGC

ITL Sysman Logistics is a South African logistics company providing transport services within the country and to and from 55 countries worldwide. ITL Sysman Logistics was founded in 1970 and has been operating as a privately-owned organisation led by the Alkonte family.

The company owns a massive fleet of over 50 maritime vessels and employs more than 11,000 people within its network of over 400 offices globally. Some of the services the company deals with include dry cargo, reefer cargo, customs clearance, project cargo, air freight, warehousing, storage, and haulage.

Location : 495 Summit Road Sandton, 1st Floor Summit Office Park, 2096

: 495 Summit Road Sandton, 1st Floor Summit Office Park, 2096 Postal address: P.O. Box 652097, Morningside, Johannesburg 2010

P.O. Box 652097, Morningside, Johannesburg 2010 Landline : +27 31 813 5173

: +27 31 813 5173 Email: info@itl-sysmanlogistics.co.za

3. Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Crossroads Distribution offers specialised logistics services in general freight, fuel and bulk liquids, gases, chemicals, and explosives. The company has been a key member of the South African logistics and supply chain management industry. It is fully SQAS-accredited and Dekra-certified and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certificates.

Address : 118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand

: 118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand Phone : +27 11 651-8800

: +27 11 651-8800 Email: businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa

4. Laser Group

The Laser Group provides fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions across numerous industry sectors in South Africa. The company's main aim is to deliver value to its clients through its wide-ranging air and ocean freight services, such as clearing and forwarding, warehousing and fulfilment, and final mile express parcel delivery services.

Location : Level 2, Dean Street Arcade, Dean Street, Newlands 7700

: Level 2, Dean Street Arcade, Dean Street, Newlands 7700 Telephone : +27 21 659 4000

: +27 21 659 4000 ​Email: info@laserserv.co.za

5. Managed freight

Containers stacked up. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Managed Freight serves a variety of exporters and importers. Besides its freight services, the company also offers condition negotiation services to other logistics companies. Managed Freight's head offices are in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Location : 275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa

: 275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa Phone : 082 553 8575

: 082 553 8575 Fax : 011 792 5806

: 011 792 5806 Email: john@managedfreight.co.za

6. Transnova Africa

Transnova is a logistics advisory and transportation management system (TMS) enablement company founded in 2012 by a team of supply chain professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in the country's logistics industry.

The company recently partnered with a USA-based firm known as LeanLogistics, one of the fastest-growing global innovators in transportation. Transnova Africa is a 51% majority black-owned firm and has a Level 2 B-BBEE rating.

Location : Block 810 Hammets Crossing Office Park 2 Selbourne Road, Fourways, Johannesburg

: Block 810 Hammets Crossing Office Park 2 Selbourne Road, Fourways, Johannesburg Phone : +27 11 704 0653

: +27 11 704 0653 WhatsApp support line: 0600 123 456

7. Barloworld Logistics

Barloworld is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Gauteng. Some of its top clients include Illovo, PPC, Nike SA, Toyota S.A., Unilever S.A., and Corobrik. Besides providing logistics services within the country, Barloworld also ships cargo from South Africa to the United States, the Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and the Far East. The company has over 300 offices in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Location : Route 21 Business Park, 85 Regency Drive, Centurion, 0157

: Route 21 Business Park, 85 Regency Drive, Centurion, 0157 Phone : +27 11 445 1600, +27(11) 557 3000

: +27 11 445 1600, +27(11) 557 3000 Fax : +27 11 445 1630

: +27 11 445 1630 Email: enquiries@bwlog.com

8. GEFCO South Africa

GEFCO is part of CEVA Logistics, one of the biggest logistics companies in the world, with a global workforce of 100,000 people across 1,200 sites in over 160 countries. While GEFCO offers numerous logistics services, it is best known for its expertise in automotive logistics.

The company has over 80 hubs and 65 logistics platforms worldwide. This extensive global coverage allows it to design and implement optimised transport plans that create better value for its customers.

Location : 24 Emerald Boulevard Building 14 Greenstone Hill Office Park, Johannesburg

: 24 Emerald Boulevard Building 14 Greenstone Hill Office Park, Johannesburg Phone: +27 11 393 8900

9. Jonen Freight Pty Limited

Shipping containers. Photo: pexels.com, @Tom Fisk

Source: UGC

Since its establishment in 1979, Jonen Freight has become one of the leading freight forwarders in South Africa. The company has offices in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Pomona, Durban, and Cape Town. Jonen Freight rose to prominence following the design and use of its remarkably efficient in-house software used to meet worldwide shipment requirements and warehousing services.

Location : 9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa

: 9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa Postal address: P.O. Box: 3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620

P.O. Box: 3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620 Phone : 011 396 1113

: 011 396 1113 Fax : 011 979 4677

: 011 979 4677 Email: dduve@jonen.co.za

10. Morgan Cargo

Morgan Cargo offers logistics solutions, including air freight, sea freight, and road transport, to a wide range of local and international clients. The company started off as a specialist perishable cargo agent. Today, its service portfolio has grown tremendously, making it one of the biggest logistics firms in Gauteng Province.

Location : Northern Perimeter Road, Kempton Park Johannesburg, Gauteng 1627

: Northern Perimeter Road, Kempton Park Johannesburg, Gauteng 1627 Phone : +27 11 390 9200

: +27 11 390 9200 Email: info@morgancargo.com

What is the biggest transport company in South Africa?

Transnet is the biggest logistics company in South Africa. It is also the custodian of the country's ports, rail, and pipelines.

Who is the biggest transporter in Africa?

Bolloré Africa Logistics is the biggest transport and logistics operator in Africa. The company has a network of over 250 subsidiaries and more than 20,000 employees in 47 African countries.

Which logistics company is the best?

According to 6River, the world's best logistics company is GXO Logistics, followed by DHL.

Is starting a trucking company a good idea in South Africa?

Yes, it is. The road freight sector is essential to the country's economy and occupies a unique position linking supply to demand and connecting many industrial sectors within South Africa.

How many airports are in South Africa?

There are 23 airports in the country.

What is the main seaport in South Africa?

Port of Durban is the main container port on the South African coastline.

There are numerous transport companies in Gauteng, all dealing in services related to the logistics value chain. These companies vary in size, service portfolio, and pricing structures.

READ ALSO: 10 best small business funding resources in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the best business funding sources in South Africa. For many potential entrepreneurs, the issue of capital sourcing is among the trickiest ones to navigate. Generating inexpensive capital is among the biggest hurdles that business owners must jump.

Luckily, there are several options one can consider when it comes to business funding. These vary in structure, capital limits, ownership implications, and other attributes.

Source: Briefly News