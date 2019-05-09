A list of the best transport companies in Gauteng in 2023
Gauteng is one of the nine South African provinces. It is renowned for numerous things, including its picturesque sceneries, vibrant economy in its cities, and the presence of companies in wide-ranging industrial sectors. One of the most important sectors in Gauteng is transport and logistics, with numerous market players operating in the province. Which are the best transport companies in Gauteng today?
Transport companies provide a wide range of services, including road transport, air freight, sea freight, and storage, among others.
The top transport companies in Gauteng
Here is a list of transport companies in Gauteng.
1. Transnet
One cannot make a list of transport and logistics companies in Gauteng without mentioning Transnet. It is one of the biggest logistics companies in South Africa. Transnet is a publicly-owned firm in which the government also owns significant shares. Transnet is one of the numerous South African firs that were established as part of the government's plan to promote industrial growth and lower operating costs for businesses. The company's head office is in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ministers and deputies in SA splash serious cash on lux whips, including an Audi worth over R1m and 11 others
- Address: 138 Eloff Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2000.
- Toll-free: 0800 003 056
- Fax: 086 551 4153
- Callback: 1200785980808#
- Email: enquiries@transnet.net
2. ITL Sysman Logistics
ITL Sysman Logistics is a South African logistics company providing transport services within the country and to and from 55 countries worldwide. ITL Sysman Logistics was founded in 1970 and has been operating as a privately-owned organisation led by the Alkonte family.
The company owns a massive fleet of over 50 maritime vessels and employs more than 11,000 people within its network of over 400 offices globally. Some of the services the company deals with include dry cargo, reefer cargo, customs clearance, project cargo, air freight, warehousing, storage, and haulage.
- Location: 495 Summit Road Sandton, 1st Floor Summit Office Park, 2096
- Postal address: P.O. Box 652097, Morningside, Johannesburg 2010
- Landline: +27 31 813 5173
- Email: info@itl-sysmanlogistics.co.za
3. Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd
Crossroads Distribution offers specialised logistics services in general freight, fuel and bulk liquids, gases, chemicals, and explosives. The company has been a key member of the South African logistics and supply chain management industry. It is fully SQAS-accredited and Dekra-certified and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certificates.
- Address: 118 Setter Road, Commercial Industrial Park, Midrand
- Phone: +27 11 651-8800
- Email: businessdevelopment@crossroads.africa
4. Laser Group
The Laser Group provides fully integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions across numerous industry sectors in South Africa. The company's main aim is to deliver value to its clients through its wide-ranging air and ocean freight services, such as clearing and forwarding, warehousing and fulfilment, and final mile express parcel delivery services.
- Location: Level 2, Dean Street Arcade, Dean Street, Newlands 7700
- Telephone: +27 21 659 4000
- Email: info@laserserv.co.za
South African public invited to comment on the Department of Transport's White Paper on bullet trains
5. Managed freight
Managed Freight serves a variety of exporters and importers. Besides its freight services, the company also offers condition negotiation services to other logistics companies. Managed Freight's head offices are in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.
- Location: 275 Vaaljakkels Street Constantia Park, Roodepoort, South Africa
- Phone: 082 553 8575
- Fax: 011 792 5806
- Email: john@managedfreight.co.za
6. Transnova Africa
Transnova is a logistics advisory and transportation management system (TMS) enablement company founded in 2012 by a team of supply chain professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in the country's logistics industry.
The company recently partnered with a USA-based firm known as LeanLogistics, one of the fastest-growing global innovators in transportation. Transnova Africa is a 51% majority black-owned firm and has a Level 2 B-BBEE rating.
- Location: Block 810 Hammets Crossing Office Park 2 Selbourne Road, Fourways, Johannesburg
- Phone: +27 11 704 0653
- WhatsApp support line: 0600 123 456
7. Barloworld Logistics
Barloworld is one of the largest transport and logistics companies in Gauteng. Some of its top clients include Illovo, PPC, Nike SA, Toyota S.A., Unilever S.A., and Corobrik. Besides providing logistics services within the country, Barloworld also ships cargo from South Africa to the United States, the Middle East, Europe, South-East Asia, and the Far East. The company has over 300 offices in more than 100 countries worldwide.
- Location: Route 21 Business Park, 85 Regency Drive, Centurion, 0157
- Phone: +27 11 445 1600, +27(11) 557 3000
- Fax: +27 11 445 1630
- Email: enquiries@bwlog.com
8. GEFCO South Africa
GEFCO is part of CEVA Logistics, one of the biggest logistics companies in the world, with a global workforce of 100,000 people across 1,200 sites in over 160 countries. While GEFCO offers numerous logistics services, it is best known for its expertise in automotive logistics.
The company has over 80 hubs and 65 logistics platforms worldwide. This extensive global coverage allows it to design and implement optimised transport plans that create better value for its customers.
- Location: 24 Emerald Boulevard Building 14 Greenstone Hill Office Park, Johannesburg
- Phone: +27 11 393 8900
9. Jonen Freight Pty Limited
Since its establishment in 1979, Jonen Freight has become one of the leading freight forwarders in South Africa. The company has offices in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, Pomona, Durban, and Cape Town. Jonen Freight rose to prominence following the design and use of its remarkably efficient in-house software used to meet worldwide shipment requirements and warehousing services.
- Location: 9 Sim Rd, Kempton Park AH, Kempton Park, 1619, South Africa
- Postal address: P.O. Box: 3964 Kempton Park, 9 Sim Road Pomona, 1620
- Phone: 011 396 1113
- Fax: 011 979 4677
- Email: dduve@jonen.co.za
10. Morgan Cargo
Morgan Cargo offers logistics solutions, including air freight, sea freight, and road transport, to a wide range of local and international clients. The company started off as a specialist perishable cargo agent. Today, its service portfolio has grown tremendously, making it one of the biggest logistics firms in Gauteng Province.
- Location: Northern Perimeter Road, Kempton Park Johannesburg, Gauteng 1627
- Phone: +27 11 390 9200
- Email: info@morgancargo.com
What is the biggest transport company in South Africa?
Transnet is the biggest logistics company in South Africa. It is also the custodian of the country's ports, rail, and pipelines.
Who is the biggest transporter in Africa?
Bolloré Africa Logistics is the biggest transport and logistics operator in Africa. The company has a network of over 250 subsidiaries and more than 20,000 employees in 47 African countries.
Which logistics company is the best?
According to 6River, the world's best logistics company is GXO Logistics, followed by DHL.
Is starting a trucking company a good idea in South Africa?
Yes, it is. The road freight sector is essential to the country's economy and occupies a unique position linking supply to demand and connecting many industrial sectors within South Africa.
How many airports are in South Africa?
There are 23 airports in the country.
What is the main seaport in South Africa?
Port of Durban is the main container port on the South African coastline.
There are numerous transport companies in Gauteng, all dealing in services related to the logistics value chain. These companies vary in size, service portfolio, and pricing structures.
READ ALSO: 10 best small business funding resources in South Africa 2022
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the best business funding sources in South Africa. For many potential entrepreneurs, the issue of capital sourcing is among the trickiest ones to navigate. Generating inexpensive capital is among the biggest hurdles that business owners must jump.
Luckily, there are several options one can consider when it comes to business funding. These vary in structure, capital limits, ownership implications, and other attributes.
Source: Briefly News