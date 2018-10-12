Have you ever tried a low carb diet and failed? You have nothing to worry about because you may only need to change your approach and you will be good to go. One of the most important things that you should consider is to find easy banting recipes. The simplicity of preparing meals from the recipes will allow you to structure your ketogenic diet and stick to it for long. Sounds like something you can do? Find out more.

As mentioned, sticking to a banting lifestyle can be challenging at the beginning. Sourcing information from multiple references and experts may be more confusing than helpful. So, instead of chasing your tail when it comes to practicing a low carb diet, here are very straightforward LCHF recipes that you can try.

Breakfast banting diet recipes

Let’s start with banting meals that you should be taking in the morning as you kick start your day. The encouraging thing about sticking to these meals is that you’ll eat to your satisfaction without any sense of worry about gaining extra weight.

1. Baked omelette for breakfast

In just six steps that take about 30 minutes, you’ll be done with preparing this meal.

Ingredients required:

Half a cup of cream

A quarter cup of chopped onion

8 eggs

A quarter cup of green peppers

1 cup of bacon bits

1 cup of cheddar cheese

Preparation steps:

Pre-heat your oven at 200 degrees Celsius. Grate the cheese and fry the pieces of bacon. Use a large bowl to whisk the cream and eggs into a nice mixture. Proceed to stir the onion, cheese, green pepper, and bacon. Spray and cook a mid-sized square baking pan and pour the mixture from step 4. Bake for about 20 minutes until it turns golden brown, let it cool down, and serve.

2. Chia breakfast

Banting requires some planning and this banting recipe will test your level of preparedness. It is easy to prepare but requires you to start the night before. After that, you’ll only need 10 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients required:

½ cup of chia seeds

250 milliliters of water

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

400 milliliters of coconut milk

¼ tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

2 tablespoon of xylitol

Preparation steps:

Mix the water and coconut milk.

2. Warm up the mixture.

3. Add the remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.

4. Allow the mixture to stand overnight or for at least 4 hours.

5. Warm the mixture in about half a minute in the microwave and serve.

6. Decorate with strawberry, mango, or kiwi pieces.

Super easy banting lunch ideas

After you’re done with your low carb breakfast, the idea of what you’ll eat for lunch will quickly pop up.

1. The bobotie recipe

This is one of the traditional South African dish and is easy to prepare.

Ingredients required:

Meat

1 tablespoon of butter

½ chopped onion

½ tablespoon of turmeric

1 green apple

1 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoons of xylitol

Salt

2 tablespoons of psyllium husk

2 tablespoons of almond flour

1 tablespoon of med curry

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Topping

3 tablespoons of cream

3 Eggs

200 milliliters of milk

8 almonds

Preparation steps:

Pre-heat your oven at 180 degrees Celsius. Fry the onions and add the turmeric, curry, then the mince. Ensure the mince becomes loose.

3. Use a large bowl to mix the lemon juice, salt, xylitol, butter, apple, almond flour, and psyllium. Proceed to put the mixture in a baking dish.

4. Whisk the eggs, cream and milk then pour over the meat.

5. Layer the almonds on top and bake until the topping turns golden brown.

2. Mediterranean veg medley

If you prefer eating lightly at lunch time, this is one of the easy banting recipes that you should try today.

Ingredients required:

½ tablespoon of cumin

1 chopped onion

3 medium-sized sliced carrots

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 red pepper

2 sliced courgettes

2x400 grams of tinned tomatoes

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 tablespoon of dried thyme

1 yellow pepper

250 milliliters of veg stock

3 cloves of crashed garlic

Preparation steps:

Slice all the vegetables but the courgette slices should be thick. Heat the oil in a heavy pan and add the onions and cook for about 10 minutes. Add the dried thyme, carrots, garlic, celery, peppers and spices and cook for 5 minutes. Proceed to add the stock, fresh thyme, tomatoes and courgettes, and cook for about 25 minutes. Take out the thyme sprigs then simmer for two minutes and serve.

Banting dinner recipes

This third part of this list of low carb diets focusses on easy banting dinner ideas. We’ll highlight two easy recipes that you can follow the next time you prepare supper.

1. Lemon chilli chicken

This recipe can serve four people and take you a combined 35 minutes to prepare and cook.

Ingredients required:

2 lemons

6 chicken br*asts

200 grams of cherry tomatoes

10 grams of fresh mint

12 courgettes

2 onions

2 fresh chillies

4 fresh garlic

Preparation steps:

While pre-heating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius, slice the fresh mint and onions finely. Squeeze the lemon and set aside the juice. Place the cherry tomatoes in a roasting dish, drizzle some olive oil, scatter with mint, then roast for 15 minutes. Shave the courgettes lengthwise using a tomato peeler. Slice the chicken br*asts lengthwise into 4 strips per breast then sprinkle some pepper and salt. Spray some olive oil on a non-stick pan over medium heat and when the oil is hot, add the chicken strips, half of the lemon juice, chilli and garlic, and cook for 4 minutes on each side until brown. Use a large pan to prevent the strips from overlapping and once the strips are done, set them aside and cover using a foil paper. Add the onions and oil into the pan from the previous step and cook for about 5 minutes. Add extra olive oil (if necessary), pepper, salt, and the remaining lemon juice. Add the prepared courgette strips and cook for two minutes until they soften. The best way to serve is to place the chicken and tomatoes on the bed of courgette ribbons on individual plates.

2. Bacon and mince meatballs

If you’re still looking for banting supper ideas, then these meatballs could deliver what you want. Just like the banting recipes described above, it is very easy to prepare this meal.

Ingredients required:

1 large egg

250 grams of shredded bacon

500 grams of mince

Rosemary

1 tablespoon of psyllium husk

Salt and pepper

Preparation steps:

Evenly mix all the ingredients in a bowl then divide into balls that fit in your palm, and place on a plate. Place the plate with the balls in the fridge for half an hour. Bake in the oven or fry in two tablespoons of coconut oil.

Takeaway

Regardless of the day of the week, you can try the recipes described above. The ease of preparing the meals is an additional factor that can help you stick to low carb foods. In addition to enjoying various delicious meals that you’ll prepare using the above recipes, one will have an enjoyable journey of weight loss.

