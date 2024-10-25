Two men arrested in connection with a deadly attack on a Bityi family in the Eastern Cape appeared in the Bityi Magistrate's Court

Five Seti family members were attacked at their home in the Ncenjana Location near Mthatha on Friday, 18 October 2024

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is poised to oppose bail after the suspects express their intention to apply formally

Two men appeared in the Bityi Magistrate's Court for the alleged murder of five family members near Mthatha. Images: SAPS, supplied

BITYI — The state intends to oppose bail for the two men accused of killing five family members in Bityi following their appearance in the Bityi Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 24 October 2024.

The duo, aged 39 and 22, face five murder and two attempted murder charges after storming a homestead in the Ncenjana Location near Mthatha and opening fire on nine relatives, killing five and wounding two, on 18 October.

Bityi mass murder suspects in court

Police arrested the suspects, whose names have been withheld due to the ongoing investigation, on 22 October, adding charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful firearm and ammunition possession.

According to police, the incident happened at about 20:30 as the family lay asleep in two separate structures.

"A husband and wife were asleep in a rondavel when two men entered and fatally shot them," said provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

"They flounced out of the rondavel and fired shots at the people in [a second] house, killing three and injuring two."

The five victims belonged to the Seti family and were aged 77 (father), 65 (mother), 39 (child), 17 (child) and 13 (grandchild).

Mawisa said two children who were unharmed in the attack ran to a neighbouring house, and the police were called.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said one accused chose to appoint a private attorney during their brief court appearance.

"The other opted for Legal Aid assistance [with] both indicating they intended to apply for bail. However, the prosecution will refuse their application," said Tyali.

The case has been postponed until 30 October to secure legal aid representation and possible bail application.

