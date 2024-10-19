Five people died while two children were injured when unknown attackers entered a homestead in Bityi and opened fire on a family

Two children were unharmed, and police opened murder and attempted murder dockets amid a search for the unknown killers

The attack in the Ncenjana Location near Mthatha on Friday night, 18 October 2024, is one of the latest mass shooting incidents

Unknown gunmen attacked a homestead, killing five people and injuring two others in Bityi, near Mthatha. Images: @DasenThathiah, KZN SAPS

BITYI — Another deadly attack has resulted in multiple deaths after five family members were gunned down and two minors injured in the latest mass shooting in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 18 October 2024.

In the incident reminiscent of the recent mass shooting at Nyathi Village, Lusikisiki, where four suspects, who have since been arrested and appeared in court, massacred 18 people, gunmen stormed a homestead in the Ncenjana Location in Bityi, near Mthatha, and opened fire on nine relatives.

5 People killed, 2 children injured in Bityi

A manhunt is underway for the perpetrators. According to police, the incident happened at about 20:30 as the family lay asleep in two separate structures.

"A husband and wife were asleep in a rondavel when two men entered and fatally shot them," said provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

"They flounced out of the rondavel and fired shots at the people in [a second] house, killing three and injuring two."

Mawisa said two children who were unharmed in the attack ran to a neighbouring house, and the police were called.

She said three women and two men died in the attack, while the two injured victims, both children, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police are investigating five murder and two attempted murder cases. We request anyone with information to come forward to assist in finding the attackers," urged Mawisa.

Bergville man stabs 5 relatives, 2 children

In related news, Briefly News reported that a violent knife attack left five people dead, including two children and two others fighting for their lives.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man early on 13 October and charged him for the attack in Bethany village, Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal.

