One truck driver has been confirmed dead following a horrific collision on the N3 near Mariannhill Toll Plaza

The Department of Transport revealed that the crash was caused after a truck collided with multiple other vehicles

Numerous passengers were trapped in vehicles and had to be freed by emergency services personnel

A horrific crash on the N3 near Mariannhill Toll Plaza left at least one person dead and multiple others injured. Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

KWAZULU-NATAL - At least one person has been killed in a horrific accident on the N3 Durban Bound.

The accident, which involved numerous vehicles, occurred on the N2 just before the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.

Officials at the scene confirmed that multiple people were seriously injured following the accident.

Truck ploughed into other vehicles

According to the Department of Transport in the province, Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officials at the scene reported that a heavy motor vehicle from Zimbabwe collided with trucks and light motor vehicles.

“The driver of the truck from Zimbabwe is still trapped. At this stage, we have recorded 12 red codes,” a statement from the department read.

The accident took place a week after two people were killed on the N3 in the province.

Paramedics describe the devastating scene

ALS Paramedics, who responded to the scene, described the carnage and chaos they found.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson explained that many were entrapped following the accident.

"Approximately six trucks and five vehicles were involved in the crash, leaving multiple people entrapped and injured.

“Immediately, more ambulances, as well as advanced life support paramedics, were dispatched to assist,” he said.

The eThekwini Fire Department was also called out to the scene to assist in freeing some of the passengers. Jamieson confirmed that approximately fifteen people had sustained injuries and were transported to various Durban Hospitals for further medical care.

"Unfortunately, one of the truck drivers was found severely entrapped in their wreckage, and despite best attempts by paramedics, he passed away on the scene,” Jamieson added.

6 killed in N3 crash

In a related article, six people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

Briefly News reported that the accident occurred near Balmoral in the Free State.

The accident happened on the same day the province launched its Road Safety Campaign.

