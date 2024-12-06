Two people died, and many were injured in a horrific crash on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

The accident involved multiple buses, trucks and cars, and the paramedics found a horrific scene upon arrival

Some South Africans blamed truck drivers for their recklessness, and many called for strict laws to be enforced to punish them

PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL — A horrific accident on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on 5 December 2024, left two dead and scores injured.

N3 accident kills 2

According to ALS Paramedics Medical Services, the paramedics were called to the scene of an accident at the Market Road offramp. When they arrived, they were horrified at what they found.

They discovered that multiple buses, cars and trucks were involved in the crash. It's reported that two trucks and a full bus were involved in a rear-end collision, and they caught fire on impact. The bus and truck drivers died from their injuries, while 20 people were treated for various injuries. The road has been closed.

Netizens blame truck drivers

South Africans, commenting on the accident on Facebook, accused truck drivers of being reckless.

Suzette Elliot said:

"A prayer for all involved injured, diseased and responders. December is a horrible time."

Stanley Khoza asked:

"What is the department saying about these trucks?"

Katherine Byron said:

"It's just absolute carnage on the roads."

Bharath Mohanlall said:

"These truck drivers are a menace. Every day there's an accident."

Rodney Lewis said:

"SANRAL should be charged for not completing its roadworks for years."

Erika Collins said:

"Absolutely awful. I feel for these responders."

Leon Daeman said:

"The MEC will be on site tomorrow. Lack of proper enforcement in Pietermaritzburg."

