The South African Weather Services issued a level two warning for showers and thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal

The southern parts of the province are expected to experience heavy rainfall following a heatwave that swept across the nation

Some South Africans joked that the thunderstorms were the result of the prayer held at FNB

South Africans welcomed the warning for rain and thunderstorms. Images: Uwe Krejci and John McKeen

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Weather Service has warned residents of KwaZulu-Natal of warnings for severe thunderstorms and rainfall for 4 December 2024.

SAWS issues warning

According to SABC News, SAWS issued a Level 4 warning and a Level 2 warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall on 5 December. The southern and eastern parts of the province, including areas like Pongola and Mbazwana, will experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

The province will also experience a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers, which will continue until the next day. Parts of eThekwini, Margate, Harding, and Richards Bay will also experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The country recently experienced a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 35% in some parts.

SA makes jokes

South Africans on Facebook joked about the weather.

Lethu Shukuma said:

"I told you that after the prayer of witches at the FNB Stadium, we'd experience this."

Smart Moyo Tumbare said:

"We need rain all over the country. Strange things are happening this year."

Koketso Tlhabi said:

"We could do with a flood or two in the North West."

Debbie Brasem said:

"When is Nelspruit getting good rain? The grass is going brown again."

Yvonne Sibanda said:

"At least, yoh. Some of us are burning."

Bit Boy said:

"I wish these showers could come here in the Free State."

SAWS warns citizens to be cautious

In a related article, Briefly News reported that SAWS warned residents of weather conditions in 2023.

It issued warnings during the summer, which brought devastating hailstorms and flooding caused by heavy rains. South Africans were left homeless, and infrastructure was destroyed during the flooding.

