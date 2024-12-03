The standoff between the government and the zama zamas that are underground in the Stilfontein Mine continues

After a body was retrieved from the Stilfontein Mine, the miners demanded more food in exchange for more dead bodies

The South African Federation of Trade Unions called for the government to be speedy in rescuing the zama zamas

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST—The South African Federal Trade Union (SAFTU) has called on the government to speed up efforts to rescue the zama zamas underground in the Stilfontein Mine. This was after a body was retrieved while food was sent down the shaft on 3 December 2024.

SAFTU calls for speedy rescue mission

According to eNCA, SAFTU said it is the government's responsibility to rescue the miners and subject them to the full might of the law. SAFTU's general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, said the government employed experts in rescuing people. He said they announced to the Republic that they would rescue them in three phases. The first phase was to remove everyone from the shaft. The second phase was to drop them into a cage.

"Please get these workers out. If you want to arrest them for breaking them, arrest them. But what you don't have an option is to starve people to death instead of ensuring that they are removed underground. What you cannot do is to defy a court order," he said.

The miners reportedly demanded more food in exchange for dead bodies.

South Africans suspicious of demands

Netizens on Facebook were not surprised by the miners' demands.

Craig Benjamin said:

"Probably digging another way out. Stalling tactic to stay fresh."

TaWilla Molefe said:

"I knew it. After food, they want fuel for their generators."

Tinyiko Brass Band Nocket said:

"Welcome to Mzansi, where criminals are in control."

Lungi Ndaba said:

"Unfortunately, our useless government will give them what they want."

Mabewedza Lameck said:

"The deal in exchange for decomposed bodies is madness."

Teenager among zama zamas arrested

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a teenager was among the illegal miners the South African Police Service arrested.

The 14-year-old emerged with them from shaft 11. When they saw the police, they ran away but were unsuccessful.

