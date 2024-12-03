Food is being lowered to an unknown number of illegal miners underground following another interim court order

A community group, this time, applied for an urgent order for assistance following a previously dismissed one

About 55 miners have surfaced since 22 November after the government announced launching a rescue operation

Perishables have been sent to the remaining miners underground at the Stilfontein mine after another interim court order was granted for their relief. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

STILFONTEIN — After dismissing an urgent application for humanitarian relief for scores of illegal miners at the disused mining facility, the Gauteng High Court in Tshwane granted another interim order on Monday, 2 December 2024.

After it was filed urgently for an order to permit relief to be provided to the zama zamas, the new application allowed the non-government organisation (NGO) Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) to deliver perishables.

Food lowered to illegal miners underground

These, sent underground on Tuesday, 3 December, included Mageu, instant porridge, and water, among other consumables.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

It follows the ruling on 21 November, dismissing an application after the Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC) sought aid on 14 November. The court initially granted an interim order two days later.

The civic group argued that the government had violated their Constitutional rights after law enforcement operations blocked off routes used by the community to deliver food and water to them underground.

Watch another video here:

The government subsequently announced initiating an operation with a private mine rescue team to retrieve hundreds, possibly thousands, of zama zamas.

However, the police insisted they refused to resurface because fearing arrest.

At the same time, law enforcement noted that other heavily armed illegal miners prevented them from rising at the disused Klerksdorp gold mine in the North West.

Despite this, dozens have risen to the surface since 18 November.

Among the latest, 21 illegal miners resurfaced on 2 December — 17 at Margaret Shaft and four at No. 10 shaft. Of the group, 12 are Mozambique, and nine are Zimbabwe foreign nationals.

North West provincial spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they were being processed, and one was taken to the hospital for observation.

Seventeen emerged four days earlier, comprising foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

North West Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Roads and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng, said the rescue plan was divided into three.

The first phase was to clear the site, removing boulders and concrete slabs blocking the shaft's entrance to avert the danger of them falling into the shaft and crushing the illegal miners underneath.

"The second phase was to bring the machinery and state of the art equipment, including a camera to lower underground, to determine the number of miners.

"Once all the data has been analysed, we will know when and how to begin with the third phase, which is to safely resurface [those underground].

"It's worth mentioning that on [22 November], we received a note saying [about] 500 illegal miners were underground, 300 of whom are unwell."

He noted the earlier dates and the number of resurfaced illegal miners as:

22 November — nine, comprising seven Mozambicans, one Zimbabwean and a South African;

23 November — 12, comprising 11 Mozambicans and one Zimbabwean; and

24 November — 14, comprising all Mozambicans; and

25 November — 20, comprising 15 Lesotho, three Mozambicans, and two Zimbabweans.

The total number resurfaced since 18 August 2024 now exceeded 1 259. So far, authorities have only recovered one body.

"Once resurfaced, [the illegal] miners go through a law enforcement process, and thereafter, all undocumented foreign nationals are processed by Home Affairs," added Morweng.

Onlookers critical of aid provision

Online, locals were vocal about the latest development in the protracted saga. Many were critical of the aid's benefit to the illegal miners.

Briefly News looks at the heated commentary.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"They’re sending them Mageu to gain more energy and strength to [allegedly] rape more South African women and children."

@portiamabunda_ said:

"Kumnandzi eSouth Africa. That’s why they come here and do as they please."

@pmcafrica offered:

"Why can't we leave the food outside for them to come fetch it outside? Like form a line, get your food, go back inside and continue to be trapped."

@Nkosi_Shebi added:

"Millions of poor law-abiding South Africans live below the poverty line. Meanwhile, our government has got time to play lovey dovey with I'll (sic) foreigners. Indeed, this government is not for South Africans."

@chiefcebo_ noted:

"SBWL to be illegal. South Africa only cares about illigal immigrants who destroy our country. They care about: Somalians, Ethiopians, Zimbabweans [and] Nigerians. Why do we even still have a country called "South Africa" if the citizens don't matter?"

Government to help miners

In related news, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu promised that the government would help competent and qualified miners legally practice their trade.

Mchunu made this vow during an engagement with community members near the Stilfontein mine on 29 November.

Source: Briefly News