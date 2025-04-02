South African sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has stepped in to help veteran actress Nandi Nyembe after she has fallen hard times

The Yizo Yizo actress broke local fan’s hearts after revealing she was dealing with health issues which have reportedly depleted her finances

Local fans reacted on social media to praise McKenzie while others said the minister is using Nyembe’s situation for clout

Mzansi sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has stepped in to offer financial support to veteran actress Nandi Nyembe who has reportedly fallen on hard times.

The outspoken politician showed his support for the 74-year-old actress who is best known for her role in iconic South African shows such Yizo Yizo, Soul City and Isibaya.

Veteran Mzansi actress Nandi Nyembe has reportedly begged for help after falling ill. Image: nandinyembe.

Source: Instagram

Nyembe recently broke South African hearts after revealing that she has been dealing with health issues that have severely affected her finances and that she needs help.

Gayton McKenzie reaches out to veteran Mzansi actress

Watch McKenzie offer her help in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his Twitter (X) video, McKenzie offered his assistance to the 74-year-old who has served as a mentor for several young South African actors during her career.

McKenzie tweeted:

“We will fix the plight of our artist, we are hard at work already, this is the dying days of suffering for our creatives.”

In the video, McKenzie asks for banking details and said the assitance will be coming from his own pockets and not from his department.

Nyembe's struggles were revealed in the tweet below:

McKenzie is involved in many local issues

In addition to offering Nyembe help, McKenzie has also been involved in many issues such as the return of Bloemfontein Celtic, the introduction of VAR and a complaint from poet Ntsiki Mazwai.

Mazwai has reportedly claimed that she was overlooked for a major event as McKenzie opted to use artist Unathi Nyathi because of their personal relationship.

The pair has been involved in a war of words while McKenzie continues to profess his innocence in the matter.

National sports minister Gayton McKenzie is prepared to help Nandi Nyembe. Image: Ziyaad Douglas and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are divided about McKenzie’s intentions

Local netizens were divided on social media to say McKenzie is taking advantage of Nyembe while others praised the minister for his help.

Tonyunfiltered is not a fan of McKenzie:

“I never trusted this man, and I still don’t.”

BassieBuzzing enjoyed the moment:

“This made me tear up.”

Its_Lifestyle7 thanked McKenzie:

“UMUNTU UMUNTU NGABANTU! Thank you honourable minister @GaytonMcK for your humanity. God bless you!”

Weerlig_za asked a question:

“What do creatives in South Africa actually contribute to society? Those that do already earn a living.”

ShakerShabalala criticised McKenzie:

“The problem is you doing it for content, it's ok to help silently.”

Fans grow impatient waiting for Gayton McKenzie’s promise

As reported by Briefly News, national sports, art and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has been crticised by fans after his promise to revive Bloemfontein Celtic fell flat.

McKenzie has publicly stated his attention to revive Celtic to their rightful place in the PSL after the club disbanded in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News