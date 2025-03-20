Ntsiki Mazwai demands apology from Gayton McKenzie

Ntsiki Mazwai has reignited her feud with Gayton McKenzie over her exclusion from a delegation that represented South Africa in Cuba

Mazwai was snubbed by McKenzie despite being specifically invited by the organisers of the 33rd Havana International Book Fair

Mazwai now wants the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture to compensate her and say sorry

Ntsiki Mazwai is asking for an apology from Gayton McKenzie. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, miss_ntsiki_mazwai/Instagram

It seems Ntsiki Mazwai is not letting her feud with Gayton McKenzie anytime slide any time soon. The outspoken poet was in a huff after she didn't make the delegation that represented South Africa at the 33rd Havana International Book Fair. She took specific aim at McKenzie accusing him of removing her and replacing her with Unathi Nkayi.

Ntsiki Mazwai wants an apology and money from Gayton McKenzie

Earlier this year, Mazwai disclosed that she was unable to attend the book fair after Minister Gayton Mckenzie selected his delegation. South Africans believed Mazwai was over the snub after she apologised for the allegations she made against Mckenzie and Unathi.

Ntsiki Mazwai has reignited the matter and wants an apology and financial compensation from Gayton McKenzie. Mazwai said this on her X account while responding to an article by the Daily Maverick on how McKenzie.

Mazwai posted:

“I truly believe I am owed an apology and to be honest, compensation by the Department of Arts and Culture and Gayton McKenzie.”

The Indoda Yakho musician also produced evidence that she was requested for by name by the organisers of the 33rd Havana International Book Fair in Cuba. Her claim has been verified by Daily Maverick to be true.

Ntsiki Mazwai also claimed that Mckenzie’s department also refused to bring a copy of an anthology The Gods Wrote: Three South African Poets which contains poetry from her, Keorapetse Kgositsile and Harry Owen. The book was launched at the book festival.

“When the Cubans asked them to take me a copy, the head of the delegation refused. I believe I am owed an apology. Even for the intimidation tactics and the bullying I was subjected to,” Mazwai added.

Fans support Ntsiki Mazwai's demand for an apology

In the comments, netizens supported Mazwai’s claim for an apology and compensation. Others suggested that Gayton Mckenzie should also step down. Here are some of the comments:

@Ckura_ said:

“Aha! Need to see this vindication in 2 business bays. You deserve it.”

@KgabungThabang suggested:

“Both, a cherry on top if he would resign.”

@KatlegoJoe78456 celebrated:

“Yes.”

Gayton McKenzie under fire over Cuba book fair delegation

Daily Maverick reports that McKenzie and his department are under fire over the composition of the delegation they sent to Cuba in February to represent South African writers.

Gayton McKenzie is under fire over the delegation that he sent to Cuba. Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

The delegation consisted of four writers, three evangelical pastors and a musician who published a memoir. The department is facing scrutiny over the composition of the delegation and how much it spent on the trip. While answering questions in Parliament, the Department revealed that the delegation spent almost R2 million on travel costs and accommodation as well as a participation fee paid for each delegate.

It is also unclear how Gayton Mckenzie selected the delegates that ended up representing South Africa in Cuba.

Ntsiki Mazwai throws shots at Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Gayton McKenzie isn't the only politicain that Ntsiki Mazwai is beefing with. Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai and EFF President Julius Malema are still at loggerheads.

Mazwai didn't shy away from calling the EFF president's names on social media. She shared a picture of him and insulted him after he said that he was willing to enter into discussions with the African National Congress (ANC) over the implementation of the budget speech which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tabled on 12 March 2025.

