Ntsiki Mazwai accused Minister Gayton McKenzie of sidelining her from the South African delegation to Cuba despite being specifically requested by the Cubans

Unathi Nkayi defended her inclusion, claiming she was invited as an accomplished writer and author, but her video from Cuba sparked criticism

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some supporting Ntsiki's claims of favouritism, while others argued that Unathi was not at fault for attending

Ntsiki Mazwai and Unathi Nkayi have been exchanging jabs on the timeline since Ntsiki brought receipts about being left out on the South African delegation to Cuba despite being requested by the Cubans.

Fans have responded to Unathi Nkayi's video after Ntsiki's accusations. Image: @unathi.co, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Unathi Nkayi's video raises eyebrows

South Africans on social media have been following Unathi and Ntsiki's beef closely. Some have defended the outspoken poet, saying she deserved to be on the delegation since the Cubans had specifically requested her. Some fans said the Moya Podcast host was correct about Minister of Arts, Sports and Culture Gayton McKenzie was giving gigs to his friends.

Others said Unathi Nkayi was not at fault because she was invited to attend and didn't know Ntsiki was sabotaged. Unathi has also been vocal in claiming she was selected to go to Cuba because she is an accomplished writer and author.

The former Idols SA judge shared a video that raised eyebrows on social media. In the video, the star is seen living her best life in Cuba alongside other delegates. She showed her followers the beautiful country and some beautiful vintage cars. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Unathi Nkayi's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many accused Unathi of spending the taxpayers' money in Cuba. Others asked how she was included in the delegation when she was not a poet.

Some even seemed to support Ntsiki Mazwai's allegations.

@kmosebetsi said:

"Yang bora nna this whole thing ya Cuba. This girl le yena wa tlapela! Cubans ask for people by name and the you bring this..."

@thabo5816 commented:

"True and there is evidence. Why is Gayton ignoring evidence??? Now they must take anyone and everyone because we are afraid of racism."

@Mandalino323253 wrote:

"Gayton okare ona le di interest mo."

@PMonkgogi said:

"Wait so @ntsikimazwai was right about these two?"

@Obelisk_lira commented:

"This was meant to be a summit for SA Published Poets, what published poems has Unathi written!? they snubbed actual authors to send her tired a*s over there I have nothing against her but what Gayton did is wrong!."

@thabo5816 said:

"I always find @ntsikimazwai to be exposing what really needs to be discussed."

Social media users have shared reactions to Unathi Nkayi's video. Image: @unathi.co

Ntsiki Mazwai call out Gayton MCkenzie for supporting Unathi Nkayi

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai did not sugarcoat her thoughts on Minister Gayton McKenzie rallying behind Unathi Nkayi. The Minister promised to help the media personality revive her career following her fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo, which saw her fired from Kaya FM.

Taking to her X page, Ntsiki slammed Gayton McKenzie for rallying behind a liar. She asked why the Minister turned a blind eye to the fact that Unathi lied and there was evidence of her lying about Sizwe.

