Ntsiki Mazwai recently aired her frustrations on X (formerly Twitter) about a lost opportunity to represent the country in Cuba

The poet shared that she was unable to attend the Havana International book fair after Minister Gayton Mackenzie selected his delegation

The controversial Ntsiki Mazwai went on a rant and showed proof that Cuban authors requested her by name

Ntsiki Mazwai was in a huff over the 33rd Havana International Book Fair. The poet and musician ranted about corruption in the South African government and took specific aim at the Department of Arts and Culture.

Ntsiki Mazwai accused the Department of Arts & Culture of corruption after the Havana International Book Festival. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai / Instagram / Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai made allegations about the reasons why certain people were chosen for the Havana International Book Fair. The Indoda Yakho singer made serious accusations against higher-ups in the Department of Arts and Culture.

Ntsiki Mazwai vents about Arts Department

Ntsiki Mazwai took to X and wrote that she is fed up with seeing "Arts Ministers" allegedly providing industry opportunities to celebrities in exchange for personal favours. She claimed "another one" sponsored a chest augmentation surgery for an "IT girl." Ntsiki's rant comes after South Africa participated in the latest Havana International Book Fair. Attendees representing South Africa were meant to include "authors, poets, and literary figures", according to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntsiki continued to prove that she received messages telling her that poets from Cuba requested her work. The poet complained that musician Unathi attended the book fair in Cuba, even though she 'isn't even a writer/poet". See the messages below:

SA split over Ntsiki Mazwai's Arts Department drag

Many people expressed sympathy after seeing the opportunity Ntsiki Mazwai lost. Netizens complained about the extent of corruption in the South African government especially after other writers called out Minister Gayton Mackenzie over his Havana International Book Fair delegation as City Press reported on X. Other netizens criticised Ntsiki saying she was burning bridges with the public call out.

Ntsiki Mazwai's accusations against the Department of Arts & Culture officials got mixed reactions. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

@SizzleThobile wrote:

"Yoo this is sad and unfair 🥺 but ke this is Mzansi and corruption is everywhere."

@blaque_mp commented:

"Scary and things keeps unfolding."

@Laklens commented:

"I wish the person who had requested ukuba kuze wena nabanye had also stand on business and insisted on having you guys. Ngxesi sisi 🙏"

@TPeesto79 slammed Ntsiki:

"The problem with you is that you never read the room nor even know which battles. You just blab in public for clout, and that has always been your downfall. I know even right now you're itching to respond because you always have answers and never take criticism for self-development."

@TamaneTshepo added:

"Le lona bo Ntsiki le buwela ruri, opportunities are passing you by now coz you picking fights with everyone."

@RamThando defended Unathi:

"Unathi was singled out by the Minister at some event and I think he was staying true to his word. We can disagree on the means but the end was justified on principle. Unathi is a writer though and an artist."

Ntsiki defends Chidimma amid outrage over SA return

Briefly News previously reported that one thing Ntsiki Mazwai will do is defend Chidimma Adetshina. When it felt like the whole country was against the beauty queen, Ntsiki came out in full defence mode and spoke for the model.

The Miss Universe runner-up was spotted enjoying lunch in Cape Town this week. This ruffled some people's feathers with many of them saying South Africa is behaving like a lawless country to allow her into the country.

Reacting to one person's post, Ntsiki Mazwai said some people have committed bigger offences yet they are still gracing radio and TV stations.

Source: Briefly News