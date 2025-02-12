Ntsiki Mazwai continues to defend Chidimma Adetshina following the outrage that she returned to South Africa

The Miss Universe runner-up had lunch in Cape Town and has been spending a few days in the country

The South African activist said people have bigger problems to address other than Chidimma having lunch in Cape Town

One thing Ntsiki Mazwai will do, is defend Chidimma Adetshina. When it felt like the whole country was against the beauty queen, Ntsiki came out in full defence mode and spoke for the model.

Ntsiki Mazwai is concerned over the outrage regarding Chidimma Adetshina's return to Cape Town. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki weighs in on outrage over Chidimma having lunch in CPT

The Miss Universe runner-up was spotted enjoying lunch in Cape Town this week. This ruffled some people's feathers with many of them saying South Africa is behaving like a lawless country to allow her into the country.

Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Chidimma Adetshina. Image: Yamak Perea/Eyepix Group

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reacting to one person's post, Ntsiki Mazwai said some people have committed bigger offences yet they are still gracing radio and TV stations.

"You have offenders on radio and TV and Chidimma is the problem?" she asked the netizen.

Check out Ntsiki's post below defending Chidimma Adetshina:

SA backs Ntsiki Mazwai

Mzansi agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments saying there are bigger problems in the country other than Chidimma's return.

@matsobane_of added:

"Some people have really become entrepreneurs by making it their business to attack her and some are even being hailed as heroines."

@BuckNelsons argued:

"You're worried about the wrong thing right now my brother. Please Read the room and don't lose focus. Chidimma can be kicked out very easily. There's bigger fish to fry."

@Rebecca_Made added:

"There’s a lot going on in SA. We collectively trying to fight racist whites, Trump and Elon and your focus is chidimma?? Be serious."

@a_bu said:

"Hai man, leave Chidimma alone, she's a minor issue. Let the girl enjoy Cape Town and she grew up there. She is having a lot of fun in Cape Town."

Tyla and Chidimma make influential women's list

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla and former Miss South Africa contender queen Chidimma Adetshina celebrated a major milestone.

The Miss Universe 2024 runner-up and the Grammy Award-winner were announced as 2024's influential women.

Source: Briefly News