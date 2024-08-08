Activist Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's decision to drop out from the Miss South Africa competition

She released a statement where she announced her withdrawal from the beauty pageant due to safety concerns

Mazwai comforted Chidimma, saying more opportunities would arise for her in future, but Mzansi was not moved

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina announced that she would be dropping out of the competition. This prompted a response from poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki Mazwai told Chidimma Adetshina that bigger doors would open for her in the future. Image: Showmax, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma dumps Miss SA competition

Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina posted a statement on her Instagram page announcing her decision to withdraw from the Miss South Africa contest. She mentioned that this was due to safety concerns for her family.

"I would like to start off by thanking everyone who has stood beside me right from the start of my Miss South Africa journey. I'm really grateful for all the love and support I have been shown...After much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and wellbeing from my family and I."

The 23-year-old was subjected to online bullying regarding her nationality.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Vanessa's statement

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai was left saddened by Chidimma's ultimate decision to withdraw from the competition. The poet was one of the few people to publicly defend Chidimma.

On X, Mazwai said more opportunities will arise for Chidimma in the future. "Askies nana. A bigger door will open for you."

Mzansi unbothered by Chidimma's withdrawal

Netizens were unmoved by Chidimma's decision to withdraw from the competition, saying she did the right thing.

@DDT_PM said:

"In Nigeria, yes so many doors will open for her."

@Dan044Daniel reacted:

"Let the people who claim they are daughters of the soil take her place in shame."

@Kwenza190388 mentioned:

"Yes, it will, and she will grow from this experience. I personally have nothing against her; I just don’t like nonsense. It took her a long time, though."

@CeendzM said:

"She must go contest in Nigeria or Mozambique."

@AbdulMthetho responded:

"A bigger door in Nigeria not here."

Natasha Joubert comforts Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert consoled a distraught Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina on the latest episode of Crown Chasers.

The Miss SA finalist was inconsolable when she spoke about her mental state as a result of the online criticism due to the controversy surrounding her nationality.

Source: Briefly News