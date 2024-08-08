The calls for Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina to step down from the pageant increased

This was after the Department of Home Affairs unveiled that Chidimma's mother likely committed identity fraud

#Chidimmamustfall began to trend on Twitter (X), igniting a lot of reactions from netizens

Many Mzansi netizens are not backing down on their decision regarding the Miss SA finalist, Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina.

Calls for Chidima to step down from Miss SA contest increase on X

The Department of Home Affairs turned social media upside down on Wednesday, 7 August 2024, after revealing that they had found crucial evidence regarding Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's mother's identity.

Recently, calls for Chidimma to step down from the Miss SA contest have insanely increased on Twitter (X) following the Home Affairs investigation that has been started. A prima facie indication of fraud was discovered.

The #ChidimmaMustFall began to trend on social media, igniting many reactions from online users.

See some of the tweets under the #Chidimmamustfall trend:

@ncgwele wrote:

"The silence by Nigerians is proudly brought to you by home affairs. #ChidimmamustFALL."

@I_Eat_Brainz responded:

"One thing about South Africans, they know that where there's smoke there's fire mtase. #MissSA2024 #ChidimmamustFALL."

@MrRaynald1 replied:

"Guys let's rest with this Chidimma saga. We shall continue with our attacks tomorrow morning. #ChidimmamustFALL."

@Evana_official commented:

"Where is Lerato Kganyago, The convict Somizi, Ntsiki, Pearl Thusi and many spineless celebrities? Thuli Madontsela uphi mama?#ChidimmamustFALL #Chidimma #MissSA2024."

@Priddyzaddy replied:

"Thuli Madonsela Chidimma’s mom was found shaking where is she now? Next time she must learn to address accordingly with facts! #ChidimmamustFALL."

@KC_kamo responded:

"23 years later investigation is done imagine how many more people are victims of such cases! Someone’s life out there took a pause because they have no sort of identification, it’s beyond sad! Chidimma’s mom should be arrested! #Chidimma #ChidimmamustFALL #MissSA."

