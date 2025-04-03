DJ Zinhle has pledged support for the seven-year-old rape victim, vowing to use her platform and resources to ensure justice

Her emotional video on social media has sparked mixed reactions in Mzansi, with some praising her while others accused her of seeking attention

Despite widespread support from fellow celebrities, many social media users remain sceptical about whether DJ Zinhle and other public figures will follow through with meaningful action

DJ Zinhle shared an emotional message of support for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly violated at her school. The mother of two shared that she will use her platform and resources to ensure the victim gets justice.

DJ Zinhle has shared a video pledging support for a sexual assault victim. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle pledges support for rape victim

Award-winning South African DJ and businesswoman DJ Zihle has added to the list of people who are demanding justice for the little girl who was allegedly molested at school. The star took to her social media to explain to fans that she was quiet because she was scared to reach out to the child's mother and didn't know what to say.

However, she assured the little girl that she would do whatever it took to ensure she and other children were safe. She also urged Mzansi to keep signing the petition to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Take a look at the video shared by MDN News below:

DJ Zinhle's video divides Mzansi

South Africans on social media shared mixed reactions to DJ Zinhle's video. Some commended her for speaking up, while others accused her of using the matter to chase clout.

Some social media users also blasted celebrities who make fake promises on social media and never deliver. DJ Zinhle is not the only celebrity outraged by the matter. Other celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo and Wiseman Mncube, have demanded justice for the victim.

Sonia Mbele's son Donell also shared a message of support, despite his ongoing rape case.

@GunnerRoller_7 said:

"@DJZinhle, I'm in love with you after this."

@NtokozoNNK commented:

"She likes attention this one, imagine having a wife like this 😂 What resources exactly can she pin it down for us?"

@NanahShaka39567 wrote:

"They all like to make promises in the media, instead of calling Cwecwes mother & offering her some help like paying the best lawyers, etc. Now she is just talking, she will do nothing after. We know these celebrities."

@TheGeopol added:

"What resources? She must stop this one, leave it to us the unemployable masses. Cwecwe will get justice one way or the other, the people are tired."

@Masutha19 said:

"It will end in this video, nothing more after that video."

