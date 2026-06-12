The number of Malawian nationals seeking repatriation from Durban has surged dramatically within days, raising concerns about conditions at a temporary camp

With thousands now gathered at the site, officials are racing to address growing humanitarian and logistical challenges

Questions remain over when repatriation will begin as concerns mount about the welfare of women, children and other vulnerable people

4200 Malawians are camped out in an opne field in Durban. Image: @Dzungie007/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - More than 4,200 Malawian nationals are currently sheltering in an open field in Durban as they wait to be repatriated to their home country following allegations of threats and intimidation. The growing number of people seeking refuge has raised concerns about overcrowding, poor sanitation and the risk of disease outbreaks, with no confirmed date yet set for repatriation to begin.

The number continues to grow

According to Newzroom Afrika, the group has grown dramatically over the past week. According to reports, there were only around 100 people gathered on Sunday. By Wednesday, the number had surged to approximately 2,500, and it has since climbed to more than 4,200.

The Malawian nationals have been gathering daily in the makeshift camp, with new arrivals continuing to join the group. The rapid increase in numbers has placed further strain on already limited resources and intensified concerns about living conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

No set date for repatriation

Reports on the ground say there has been little progress regarding the arrival of buses that will transport the group back to Malawi. Many of those at the site remain uncertain about when they will be able to leave.

A representative from the Malawian embassy told the broadcaster that repatriation buses could arrive within the next three to four days. The official said they had been in constant communication with authorities in Malawi to relay the desperate situation facing the nationals.

While mattresses, food and baby supplies have been provided to some of those staying at the site, conditions remain difficult. Hundreds of families are sleeping in the open field, exposed to the elements as they wait for assistance.

The embassy representative indicated that women and children would be prioritised once the repatriation process begins. Before they can return home, however, individuals must first undergo a verification process involving South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

Reports from the site also indicated that some of those gathered admitted to being in South Africa illegally, which could further complicate the verification process.

See video here:

Fears of disease outbreak grow

One of the biggest concerns now facing authorities and aid organisations is sanitation. With thousands of people sharing a confined space, concerns are mounting over limited toilet facilities and the absence of proper waste collection services.

The situation is particularly worrying given the large number of women and children at the site. Health risks could increase significantly if the growing population continues to outpace available resources.

Hundreds of migrants camped outside Duran Home Affairs

In related news, hundreds of migrants were living outside the Department of Home Affairs’ Durban Refugee Reception Office in Glenwood, KwaZulu-Natal in May as fear and uncertainty continue to grow ahead of an alleged June 30 deadline for foreigners to leave South Africa. The group, which includes men, women and children, said they are scared about what could happen in the coming weeks. Many said they feel abandoned and have not received clear answers about their legal status or future in the country.

Anti-illegal immigration March and March protest. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

160 Zimbabweans leave South Africa on buses

Briefly News also reported that approximately 160 Zimbabwean nationals have been bused home after being given a deadline to leave South Africa. The Zimbabwean nationals were told by community members to leave Daggafontein in Springs by 15 June 2026 amid growing tensions over undocumented foreign nationals. Some of the Zimbabwean nationals said that they were very happy to be leaving, as they felt unsafe in South Africa. They also said that community members demanded that all foreign nationals leave, even those with the proper documentation.

Source: Briefly News