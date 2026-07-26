Mpumelelo Sbindi Mseleku claims Umhlali SAPS falsely raided his home and accused him of serious crimes during the operation

The reality TV star alleges his case has changed investigating officers several times since it was opened last year

Mseleku shared screenshots of SAPS messages as he appealed for public support while seeking accountability

Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku shared his allegations against Umhlali SAPS in an Instagram video. Image: Sbindi Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV personality Mpumelelo Sbindi Mseleku has publicly accused Umhlali SAPS of falsely raiding his home and making serious allegations against him. In an Instagram video shared on Saturday, 25 July, Mseleku appealed for public support, claiming the case he opened against the police last year has made no progress despite being transferred between several investigating officers.

Mpumelelo Mseleku shares alleged ordeal

Reality TV personality Mpumelelo Sbindi Mseleku has publicly accused Umhlali SAPS of falsely raiding his home and making serious allegations against him. Taking to Instagram, Mseleku said he wanted the public's assistance as he continues seeking justice over an incident he says happened while he was with his fiancée.

According to Mseleku, police accused him of drug-related offences, money laundering, fraud, manufacturing illicit goods and possessing property suspected to be stolen. He further claimed officers also mentioned human trafficking during the raid and allegedly told him they had been authorised by provincial SAPS to carry out the operation.

See the Instagram post below:

Mseleku says case keeps changing investigators

In his post, Mseleku alleged he opened a case over the incident last year. He said it was first registered at Durban Central Police Station before being transferred to Umhlali SAPS.

He claimed the matter has repeatedly been allocated to different investigating officers, with no progress since October last year. To support his claims, Mseleku shared screenshots of SMS notifications that appear to show the case being reassigned to several SAPS members over the past few months.

Reality TV star appeals for support

Mseleku shared screenshots that appear to show his case being reassigned to different investigating officers. Image: Sbindi Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Frustrated by the alleged delays, Mseleku used his Instagram platform to ask South Africans for support as he continues pursuing the matter.

"I have a challenge I would like y'all to assist me with,"

he wrote before detailing his allegations against the police.

The reality TV personality said he is determined to continue seeking accountability, maintaining that he was falsely accused and wrongly targeted.

Family moment melts hearts online

Recently Briefly News reported that Mpumelelo Sbindi Mseleku left social media users smiling after sharing a heartwarming video of his wives, Tirelo and Amahle, spending quality time together. The clip showed the two women laughing, chatting and enjoying each other's company, prompting Mseleku to gush over their growing bond.

Many fans praised the healthy relationship between the sister wives, saying their interaction challenged common stereotypes about polygamous marriages and highlighted the harmony within the Mseleku household.

Source: Briefly News