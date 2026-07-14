A viral photo of Mpumelelo Mseleku holding his fiancee Amahle Biyela, in an uninterested manner, set off a wave of breakup speculation online

Fans linked the awkward body language to earlier rumours that the couple had split, which Amahle herself appeared to fuel

The photoshoot includes Mpumelelo with his wives, Amahle and Tirelo Kale, for the promo shoot for Izingane Zes'thembu

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Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela's body language during the 'Izingane Zes'thembu' promo shoot caused a buzz. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

A viral picture of Mpumelelo Mseleku holding Amahle Biyela has sent fans into a frenzy, as many are convinced that the couple's relationship is on the rocks. The image shows Mpumelelo gripping Amahle in a way that struck viewers as stiff and loveless, while Amahle's expression remained flat, with no smile in sight.

Meanwhile, with Tirelo Kale, he held her hand lovingly, and she looked all smiles. X user @EmmiieTLO posted the X post saying, "Why omunye ebanjwe kanje hiiii 😭😭😭😭 I am not starting anything ngiyabuza," she wrote, which translates to: "Why is he holding the other one like this? I am not starting anything, I am just asking."

The post drew many curious fans, as Mzansi weighed in on what the body language could mean. Their drama comes after Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 reveal by MaYeni, but fans are still curious about their relationship status

On Monday, 13 July 2026, Mzansi Magic announced the Izingane Zesthembu Season 4 premiere date, with a refreshed format and a bigger cast.

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Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela's emotions during 'Izingane Zes'thembu' promo have the internet divided. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to new photo

The comment section was filled with fans who started picking apart everything from posture to symbolism. Below are some of the reactions:

@Thee3nthusiasts: "The cows look happier than all 3 of them."

@ShantelMongalo: "Her body language as well, her shoulders slouching. uGirl was held under duress."

@Cocobby02: "Uninterested but not going anywhere, typical of the women in the Mseleku household."

@asanda_teedow: "Its symbolism. Foreshadowing the reality that will unfold before our eyes this season regarding this relationship. If you studied film and television, you'd understand"

@NyakegoMaponya: "Apparently, they broke up."

Mpilo Mseleku speaks on Izingane Zesthembu Season 4

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mpilo Mseleku opened up about what viewers can expect as the hit series Izingane Zesthembu returns for its fourth season.

The reality TV star said she has grown emotionally since the past seasons and will show a more vulnerable side this time around.

Source: Briefly News