Jackie Phamotse accused Somizi of mocking Nonhle Thema in a viral video clip that circulated on X

The author linked Somizi's behaviour to his alleged history of ridiculing LKG and other women in the industry

Mzansi flooded the comments with receipts, naming Bonang, Thandeka Tshabalala and Unathi as other alleged targets

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Jackie Phamotse took a bite at Somizi for allegedly mocking Nonhle Thema. Images: @Jackie Phamotse, @Somizi

Source: Facebook

South African author and businesswoman Jackie Phamotse has taken aim at media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Her comments about Somizi came after a video of him apparently imitating Nonhle Thema began circulating on X on 21 July 2026.

Phamotse wasted no time calling out what she described as a pattern of behaviour toward women in the entertainment industry.

This is not the first time Phamotse has found herself rattling feathers on social media storm.

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Jackie Phamotse takes on Somizi

The video that sparked the debate was shared by @Melani_020, who posted a clip of Somizi mimicking Nonhle during what appeared to be a 947 Drive with Tandoor segment.

Phamotse responded directly on X, linking his current behaviour to his alleged treatment of Lebo Keswa-Gaoaketse, popularly known as LKG. Phamotse wrote on 22 July 2026:

"He used to do this back in the day, he was the petrol that gave the hate train of LKG! He enjoys ridiculing women. This is just a 'game' until it's not! For years he would ridicule her and make comparison 'jokes' that hurt her immensely. Now it's Nonhle. What a shame,"

It is worth noting that Phamotse herself has not been without controversy. Earlier in July, she drew attention for roasting Rihanna's singing at Jay-Z's show, showing that the author continues to speak her mind regardless of who is involved.

Jackie's comments on Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina also set X alight, proving she is not shy about weighing in on industry dynamics.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's behaviour

The post racked up hundreds of thousands of views and Mzansi came through with receipts. Below are some of the reactions:

@Melani_020:

"Somizi imitating Nonhle😂🤣"

@Lechabile822411:

"He ridiculed Thandeka Tshabalala during the Bb show he hates intelligent confident women"

@aneliar_n:

"I heard about Unathi's story I never liked him from there I even unfollowed him"

@zwai_ndimba:

"Isn't this old man a convicted sexual offender? Sies"

@ItsAcom:

"I would never understand why the girlies in the industry are always licking his behind! Laughing at his stupid jokes, reposting the stupid motivational videos 😂😂😂 akathandeki tuu sum lotata"

@Thuli_Sthuli:

"Because when it is us to them, we are homophobic, transphobic etc.. I need the phobia he has for straight women cos yona shame unayo."

@neo_beee:

"The way he would bully and embarrass LKG during Vuzu entertainment days. I am so surprised she was able to be friends with him. He hurt her so much, she was vocal about it"

@Gugurr5z:

"We will never forget how he also ridiculed Bonang's first book that we think it was grammar mistakes if I'm not mistaken. Yah ubabes unakho nje lokho!"

@KoketsoMashiyane:

"They ate him up in the comments it didn't land like how he had hoped! 🤎"

Jackie Phamotse slams "The 4 of Us"

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Jackie Phamotse's critical review of the new telenovela The 4 of Us, which recently replaced the long-running "Scandal!" on e.tv. The author's comments resonate with many viewers who expected a gripping narrative, only to find the storyline disappointing.

Phamotse statements included, “Great actors but horrible script,” and reflect a widespread sentiment that the series fails to live up to the high standards set by previous South African dramas. As viewers express their frustration over the predictable plot, the question remains: can the creators turn this around or will audience sentiments continue to dwindle?

Source: Briefly News