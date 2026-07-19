Jackie Phamotse called out Pearl Thusi after the actress supported Chidimma Adetshina's South African citizenship claim in a resurfaced video

Chidimma appeared at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026 to fight her deportation following her arrest in June 2026

Mzansi backed Jackie's reaction, with many accusing Pearl of allegedly chasing relevance without verifying facts

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Jackie Phamotse reacted to Pearl Thusi's video defending Chidimma Adetshina. Image: jackiephamotse, chichi_vanessa, pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Resurfaced videos of Pearl Thusi defending Chidimma Adetshina have been trending amid Miss Nigeria's deportation fight. Author Jackie Phamotse has aimed at actress Pearl Thusi for publicly backing Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, and she had a salty reaction.

In 2024, Pearl made several videos defending Chidimma's claim to South African citizenship. She accused people of using the case to speak about their own agendas on illegal immigration. The clips were timed to coincide with Chidimma's court appearance at the Cape Town Regional Court on 16 July 2026, where the former beauty queen challenged a deportation order following her arrest in June.

In the X post, Jackie said, "Something was wrong here."

SA reacts to Jackie's post

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Blekhish questioned:

"Was there ever a follow-up apology video after finding out that Chidima's mom stole someone's identity? I hate these so-called celebrities."

@EmaNgcobo stated:

"And the likes of abo @HermanMashaba are leading in this."

@Mokwele_lalas replied:

"She is seeking gigs outside South Africa."

@mlamuli_thabiso questioned:

"So people should go to school and study what exactly? To be South Africans?"

@JustTulani laughed:

"She said “as someone who has a South African ID ‘SURELY’ “ 😂 SURELY BRA! Surely!"

@IKhumna16252 exclaimed:

"I wish South Africans could ignore this one. She’s just seeking relevance, she misses the spotlight and is drunk by Chichi’s father's mother."

@BakidahBaks sid:

"This one is now a Nigerian, so we must understand where she is coming from."

@MoMotswanaK replied:

"Imagine being told by Pearl to go to school? She should take her own advice, or even better, how about she swaps with ‘this girl’ they take her, and we keep this Chidima girl. Where was ‘this girl’ born again? This country has no record of her birth in this republic. She knew very well her status was questionable. But because she and her parents had gone through the system undetected, they were arrogant enough to believe their own lies and got caught. There is a girl out there who is stuck because her identity was duplicated or stolen. That is where our concern should be focused."

Nigerians react to Chidimma

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma is facing backlash from outraged Nigerians who feel betrayed by her actions.

The situation has heightened tensions as many demand the return of her Miss Universe Nigeria crown, accusing her of ingratitude towards a country that once supported her.

Source: Briefly News