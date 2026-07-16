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Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a video on her Instagram stories kissing Thendo Zonzo, sparking dating rumours

Thendo Zonzo responded on his Instagram stories on Thursday, 16 July 2026, regarding the state of their relationship

• Mzansi has weighed in on the pair, with some questioning Thendo's motives and others saying Vuyo loves the attention

Vuyokazi Nciweni's man addressed the viral kiss clip. Image: thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni, known to fans as Vuyo from Izingane Zesthembu, has set tongues wagging after posting a video on her Instagram Stories showing her locking lips with Thendo Zonzo. The clip sent speculation into overdrive, and it did not take long for Thendo himself to step in and address the chatter.

Taking to his own Instagram stories on Thursday, 16 July 2026, Thendo posted two slides that left little room for ambiguity.

"Jealous is a disease 🤢 I'm a lover boy ❤️ and I love her 😍," he wrote in the first, before doubling down with a cheeky follow-up, "Body is wat? Body tea ☕🍵☕"

X user @KhananiShingan1 shared the stories with the caption "jealous nina 😂😂😂 Vuyo's man has spoken," and the post quickly picked up traction online.

See the post that got Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts after Vuyokazi Nciweni's bae reacts

The confirmation did not sit entirely well with everyone online. Reactions ranged from amusement to outright scepticism, with several users questioning both Thendo's character and the UNISA graduate's judgement.

Here are some of the comments:

@NhlanhlaNyosi said:

"There was no need for him to speak; he should have let people say what they want."

@MsHlayisani24 was more cynical:

"Crazy, he's getting exactly what he wanted! Trend 😂"

@khuthiim questioned:

"You mean to tell me Vuyo doesn't know this man and his past? 😭😭😭"

@charismaMissP went further, writing:

"lol zonzo is using her to prove a point to the other baddies he dated, he is also broke 🤣🤣🤣allegedly"

@MaGee2930 pointed the finger squarely at Vuyo's timing:

"Everytime they premiere Izingane Zesthembu, Vuyo makes sure she trends. Starting to think she loves attention"

@mandisamazibuk6 kept it light, responding to Thendo's "Body is wat?" slide with:

"Body is what? Nah she got that phone bandla😭😂😂😂😂😂😂"

SA reacted to Vuyokazi Nciweni's new bae. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni gets mommy makeover scars covered

Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni covered up her cosmetic surgery scars with a new massive tattoo.

Nciweni decided to go for a mommy makeover at Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul and was left with scars.

Source: Briefly News