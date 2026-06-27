Vuyokazi Nciweni graduated from UNISA after completing a qualification in Corrections Management

The reality TV star said her childhood experiences inspired her to pursue this career path

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages as she celebrated her graduation milestone

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Vuyokazi Nciweni celebrates her UNISA graduation. Image: Vuyokazi Nciweni

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni has reached a major milestone after graduating from the University of South Africa (UNISA), a moment she proudly shared with her followers on social media. The Izingane Ze'Sthembu star gave fans a glimpse into her graduation day through her Instagram stories, where she posted her official graduation invitation and a photo of herself holding her UNISA graduation scroll.

The graduation comes months after Nciweni revealed that she had completed her qualification and achieved 11 distinctions. The accomplishment drew praise from supporters who have followed her journey on television and online.

Vuyokazi completes Corrections Management qualification

In a report by The Herald, Nciweni graduated with a qualification in Corrections Management, a field that prepares students to work with offenders in correctional facilities and help them rebuild their lives after crime. The course focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment, with graduates learning how to support offenders as they reintegrate into society. The publication also states that Nciweni emphasized that she hopes to work with juvenile offenders, helping young people turn their lives around and avoid returning to crime.

Nciweni described her academic results as exceeding her expectations after she counted 11 distinctions among her final marks, making the qualification one of her biggest personal achievements.

Childhood experiences inspired her career path

The Herald stated that in an exclusive interview with BabyYumYum, Nciweni explained that growing up in a township influenced her decision to study Corrections Management. Vuyokazi said she witnessed many young people leave school, become involved in drugs and crime, and eventually end up in correctional facilities. She said those experiences inspired her to pursue a qualification that would allow her to help rehabilitate young offenders and support them as they rebuild their lives. She added that she was also drawn to the course because it incorporates aspects of social work, giving her an opportunity to contribute positively to communities.

Fans applaud graduation milestone

Fans congratulate Vuyokazi as she marks a major academic milestone. Image: Vuyokazi Nciweni

Source: Instagram

After sharing photographs from her graduation ceremony, Nciweni received thousands of congratulatory messages from supporters. Many social media users praised her for completing her qualification while balancing motherhood and public life. Several commenters also congratulated her on reportedly graduating with distinctions, while wishing her success as she embarks on the next chapter of her career.

In her Instagram caption, Nciweni said the qualification represented more than academic success, describing it as proof that determination can overcome setbacks. She also expressed pride in herself for persisting through challenges, confirming that she had officially completed her studies and reached the end of her academic journey.

@qiniso_ndebele celebrated:

"Ow Mommy ow WHAT A FORCE YOU ARE, we are so proud of you 👏👏"

@hulindlovu commented:

"Made it against all odds! Congratulations 🥳"

@mapreza expressed:

"When you done addressing her as conqueror.. please Address her as the graduate!! 🥰 .. isifundiswa.. ouh Mommy. You did all that. The lady who never made giving up an option... super proud of you ❤️❤️🙌"

@ekngomane said:

"You are such an inspiration your come back is huge😍"

See more congratulatory messages in the Instagram post below:

Vuyokazi Nciweni sparks engagement talk after breakup

Previously, Briefly News reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni, former Izingane Zes’thembu star and Mpumelelo Mseleku’s ex, made headlines after reports surfaced that she had moved on and was engaged to a new partner following their breakup. The news triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some fans congratulating her and praising her for choosing happiness, while others criticised the situation and questioned her intentions. Despite the divided opinions, many users focused on her personal growth and decision to leave a difficult relationship behind as she started a new chapter in her life.

Source: Briefly News