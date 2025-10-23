Former reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has opened up about her life as a single mother of two children

The social media personality was in a public relationship with Mpumelelo Mseleku, whom she claims is not in their kids' lives

Vuyokazi Nciweni candidly spoke about how she navigates the hardships of being a single mother and the joys she gets from it

Vuyokazi Nciweni has two children from Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Source: Instagram

Single parenthood is both daunting and rewarding for Vuyokazi Nciweni. The former Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star is a proud mom to two beautiful children, whom she draws strength from to keep pushing.

Speaking candidly to Baby Yum Yum, Vuyokazi shed light on how she navigates this journey, and how her parents play an intricate role in her and her kids' lives.

Vuyokazi on being a single mom

Mpumelelo Mseleku, son of South Coast businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku, is the father of Vuyokazi's kids. However, she told the publication that he does not play a role in their lives.

When the going gets tough, Nciweni finds strength in prayer. She also hailed her parents and her aunt for playing a very important role in their lives.

"There’s no co-parenting, no allowance, no involvement. It’s just me and my parents raising my kids," she said. "Their love gives my kids so much stability."

Vuyokazi Nciweni is grateful for the stability that came with having both her parents as her support system. Otherwise, raising two children would have been a difficult task for her.

Vuyokazi on love and motherhood

After her public relationship with Mseleku came an even messier one with celebrity chef Xolani Sabelo. After their short-lived marriage, Sabelo took to social media to reveal that she had forced him into marriage.

Now, Ncinweni is treading carefully about who she welcomes into her and her babies' lives. Adding that this experience was a wake-up call.

"My kids have nothing to do with my love life, and no man will come near them. My parents don’t want any man around my kids unless it’s a husband one day. Last year, I made a bad choice and learned my lesson. My priority is protecting my children."

Women have turned to Nciweni for advice, with some married women gaining the courage to leave their toxic marriages because they saw her do it. Sharing a piece of advice, Nciweni stated, that it is okay to leave a toxic relationship for the sake of the kids: "Don’t stay in relationships that break you mentally. Take your kids and leave."

Vuyokazi Nciweni is co-parenting two children.

Source: Instagram

Inside Vuyokazi's mommy makeover

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi Nciweni had finally shared the before and after from her tummy tuck. Nciweni recently underwent a mommy makeover to transform her body, going through several procedures to achieve her dream physique, and she looks amazing.

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, the famous Mono Cosmetic Clinic posted a before-and-after video of Vuyokazi's transformation. Her fans are here for the transformation. She for candid about undergoing breast lift surgery as well as 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction).

