Izingane ZeSthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni has finally moved on from her baby daddy, Mpumelelo Mseleku

The reality TV star allegedly found new love with a South African chef named Xolani Sabelo

This was after Vuyokazi felt disrespected when Mpumelelo shared that he would make her wife number two and the first one would be a virgin

Reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni moves on from Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: @vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

At least there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Izingane ZeSthembu cast member Vuyokazi Nciweni after the constant drama between her and Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama Vuyokazi Nciweni finds love again

Having made headlines on social media countless times regarding her polygamous relationship with Musa Mseleku's firstborn son, Mpumelelo Mseleku, Vuyokazi Nciweni became a hot topic this time around.

Recently, the mother of two is rumoured to have found love again after she dumped Mpumelelo.

According to Sunday World, Vuyokazi Nciweni allegedly found love in the arms of a South African chef, Xolani Sabelo, who posted a sweet message and pictures of the reality TV star on his Instagram page for her birthday. Vuyokazi was holding gifts that he sent to her, which included and sweet birthday note and a bunch of red roses.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thank you for trusting me with your heart; it is a gift I cherish deeply. On your special day, always know that you are loved, appreciated and celebrated. May this year bring us closer together and fill our lives with joy, laughter and adventure."

Source: Briefly News