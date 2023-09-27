Mpumelelo Mseleku opened up about how he steered his polygamy on his family reality show, Izingane Zes'thembu

Musa Mseleku's son currently has two women in his life and is also expecting his third child

Mpumelelo also shared that he accepted his ancestral calling and that his polygamy was a gift from his ancestors

Sbindi uyabulala, Sbindi uyaphilisa. Polygamist Musa Mseleku's son is following in his father's footsteps.

Mpumelelo navigates his polygamy

The 22-year-old polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku, told TshisaLIVE that he shared some juices on his family reality show Izingane Zes'thembu.

He said he revealed how he runs his own polygamy between his two women, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale, who just gave birth to their first baby and Vuyokazi Nciweni, who is expecting their second baby.

Mpumelelo said:

"I had the chance to demonstrate my perspective on structuring polygamy and conveying the importance that you don't start this when you are old, growing and adapting to its dynamics over time. It's essential to emphasise that polygamy isn't imposed; it's a way of life I was raised in. Unfortunately, many people are struggling to grasp this concept."

Musa Mseleku's son also mentioned that he had accepted his ancestral gift and was sure his ancestors had gifted and blessed his union with the two women.

"The valuable lessons I acquired from my father include the importance of honesty, humility, respect, and the ability to offer sincere apologies when necessary.

"Polygamy is considered a sacred tradition, a gift that requires a deep belief in one's ancestors. It's not a decision to be taken lightly; rather, it follows in the footsteps of our forebears. Failing to adhere to ancestral guidance in this regard can lead to complications and mistakes, often resulting in individuals having multiple children with different mothers," he said.

Mpumelelo Mseleku cooks some music

Despite being involved in polygamy, Musa Mseleku's son also has a sting for music. Mpumelelo announced on his Instagram that he is cooking up some music for his fans. He posted a picture of the cover of his single online and captioned it:

"Ay nayi lento esenza singalali emakhaya. NiReady?"

See the post below:

Vuyokazi Nciweni announces second pregnancy with Mpumelelo

In a related Briefly News report, Mpumelelo's first girlfriend and baby mama, Vuyokazi, announced she is expecting her second child with the young polygamist in training.

The Izingane Zesthembu star experienced a heartfelt debut season of the series, dropping subtle clues about her pregnancy, while Tirelo cleverly incorporated her noticeable pregnancy bump into her character. Vuyo's upcoming second child will become a younger sibling to three-year-old Mhlophekazi.

Source: Briefly News