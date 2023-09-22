A South African woman shared a WhatsApp conversation with her father, who refused to give her money for a school trip and ended up sending her 20c

The video went viral, with many netizens expressing their disbelief and disappointment in the father

The TikTok video also sparked a conversation about the importance of having a supportive father

A young SA woman left netizens in utter disbelief after sharing how her father refused to give her money for a school trip and ended up sending 20c.

A woman shared a TikTok video showing how stingy her father is.

Source: TikTok

Young woman shares chats between herself and her dad

A post shared by Okuhle (@_sino.m) on TikTok shows screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation between herself and her father.

The texts show how the man first asked who was texting him before asking what Okuhle wanted from him.

Okuhle mentioned that she needed money for a school trip, to which her father said he didn't have money and was even short of R2 for bread.

Okuhle said she doesn't need much, and the father sent a screenshot of an EFT transaction worth 20c. The biggest gag is that he even sent it to the wrong person and wasn't even remorseful. Hebanna!

South Africans left defeated by nonchalant father

Having a loving father is important for a number of reasons. Fathers can provide their children with love, support, guidance, and discipline. They can also help their children develop a strong sense of self-worth and confidence.

Many netizens didn't know whether to laugh or cry in response to the post as they couldn't believe how much the father didn't care to help out his daughter.

Read some of the comments below:

Reitu Kerileng commented:

"Tell me this is a joke, tuuu because there's no wayyyyyy."

Nompumelelo wrote:

"'Who is this' is ALL I needed to know."

Gee reacted:

"Kunini ngithi yoh."

Nolwaziblose22 replied:

"Hamba uyofuna ubab'wakho kusa early skeem!"

Reletilekekana934 said:

"I want to laugh because this seems like a joke, but I can’t laugh cause it’s painful."

Capricorn Candy ❤️ wrote:

"Yabona ukuthanda imali."

Makhosazana commented:

"20c???? My dad is stingy, but not like this."

Victoriah replied:

"We are all struggling."

