A woman took to social to vent about her deadbeat father and tearfully expressed her feelings to thousands of viewers

The Johannesburg lady detailed how growing up without a father has impacted her life and relationships

The relatable video spread fast on TikTok, and viewers sympathised and comforted her in the comments section

The pain of growing up without a father is all too familiar to many Mzansi people.

One woman detailed the trauma of having an absent father, and her transparency resonated with TikTokkers.

Childhood abandonment trauma in video

She uploaded a clip on her TikTok page @relebo_hile, where she broke down in tears. She complained that people rarely talk about the suffering inflicted by fathers who abandon their children.

"The damage that a girl child goes through having an absent father. No one really speaks about what that does to you," she said in the video.

Woman vents about daddy issues

The young woman said it would have been better if her father was absent because he was dead, because that would have given her closure.

"The fact that you are alive and you still choose not to be in my life. I don't care what past you have with my mom, but the fact that I'm your child and you chose to leave, that's just crazy," she added.

Absent father video triggers people

The woman's heartfelt video opened the wounds of many people dealing with abandonment issues.

@Cattycat shared:

"My daughter has an absent father who is not absent to his other kids. It hurts me how she will go through this as she starts understanding things."

@Manaledi stated:

"My relationships with men? The gutter. I keep comparing them with him, and the thought of having kids also scares me."

@Sizwe wrote:

"Crazy how a present father is probably an absent father somewhere."

@Biiigsteppa mentioned:

"The most painful part is grieving for someone that’s still alive."

@Dimpho_manoxx added:

"Being afraid of forming connections with people because what if they decide to leave too? Ey bandla."

@Lovedellia posted:

"I don't think people who have present fathers realise how lucky they are."

@Obakeng asked:

"It's so real. A pain that never goes away, because why wasn’t I enough for you to want to be in my life?"

@AngelaAngie said:

"Tried saying to my mom and she said I’m talking nonsense, I don’t need a dad she did a good job."

