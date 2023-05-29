Themba Broly has been criticised for allegedly failing to be present when Mphowabadimo gave birth

Twitter users claimed the Themba: My Inked World star was allegedly on vacation with his friends in Mozambique

Mzansi called out Themba but also trolled Mphowabadimo, saying she shouldn't have dated the reality TV star

Themba Broly is topping Twitter trends for all the wrong reasons.

Themba Broly has been called out for allegedly being absent during Mphowabadimo's baby delivery. Image: @wabadimogang and @thembabroly

The tweep @paballo_maseko revealed the Themba: My Inked World star allegedly failed to be present when his ex-lover Mphowabadimo gave birth. Paballo claimed Themba was gallivanting the streets of Mozambique with his friends while Mpho was delivering their baby.

This shocking act didn't sit well with Paballo, and she blasted Themba in a tweet, saying:

"Themba broly is a dog! He’s a horrible person. Mphowabadimo gave birth a few days ago and he’s in Mozambique with friends?? He hates her and their baby."

Mzansi divided by Themba Broly allegedly being a deadbeat father

While Mphowabadimo's situation with Themba is not one to make fun of, some peeps didn't care. They claimed they warned Mphowabadimo about Themba's "motives" when they started dating.

According to The South African, Mzansi has always believed that Themba dated Mpho for the R2 million cash prize she won on Big Brother Mzansi. When news reports spread that Mpho blew up all her money, peeps anticipated her relationship with Themba would crumble.

@Ntokii2002 said:

"Usile lo guy nje."

@WamkelwaNgwenya shared:

"This is not shocking."

@Varifactspitter posted:

"What a foolish boy. He is not yet grown mentally."

@JustSihlee replied:

"Doesn’t he already have 4 thousand baby mamas? What made her think he’ll change?"

@TheeOnly_Shadi commented:

"How did the underground gang not warn her about that menace?"

@LikhonaIzulu also said:

"If he went to Mozambique knowing well Mpho gave birth, then he's a pig. But, it's also possible uba Mphoza didn't tell him cause we all know how she is."

Themba Broly and Mphowabadimo's lack of communication

Some comments suggested that Mpho might not have told Themba about the birth; hence, he didn't show up. That could be the case, as there have been instances where the former lovers had bad communication.

Mpho sent Mzansi into a frenzy when she posted pictures of Themba's belongings in a trash bag, hinting that she was done with him. When peeps called him out, Themba defended himself, claiming he was hospitalised when Mpho kicked him out.

Briefly News reported that Mpho didn't know Themba was admitted to the hospital. Themba apparently didn't want to worry her because she was heavily pregnant.

Video of Mphowabadimo blasting Themba Broly’s baby mama Nqobile has Mzansi scrutinising their relationship

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was convinced that Big Brother Mzansi stars Mphowabadimo and Themba Broly's relationship was going through a rough patch.

A video of Mpho calling out Themba's baby mama, Nqobile, trended, and netizens had so much to say.

