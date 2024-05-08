South Africans believe the ANC-led government should focus on job creation and not the introduction of more grants

Fikile Mbalula said the ANC-led government would convert and increase the R350 grant into a permanent Basic Income Grant

Citizens who spoke to Briefly News were sceptical of Mbalula's pronouncements, especially in the lead-up to the General Election

The ANC-led government must focus on creating jobs without producing more state-dependent citizens.

ANC promises a Basic Income Grant

South Africans who spoke to Briefly News shared this opinion after Fikile Mbalula revealed that his party had committed to transforming the R350 grant into a Basic Income Grant.

Mbalula said the current Social Relief of Distress grant would be increased and made permanent as the BIG. According to TimesLIVE, the party’s Secretary-General commented on the campaign trail in Amaoti, near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula fails to convince citizens

South Africans told Briefly News that with the country only weeks from the 29 May 2024 General Election, the timing of Mbalula’s revelation was suspect.

Sakhile Shongwe asked:

“It’s all election talk; why now? They should focus on creating jobs rather than creating government-dependent South Africans.”

Themba Sibuyi wondered:

“I thought the Minister would announce that. Why is the ANC announcing government decisions? Yes, they are in power, but they are not the government. I’m amused that the ANC is announcing it at this time.”

Zilungile Mnisi suggested:

“The government should focus on creating employment that is more sustainable. The unemployment rate would somehow be alleviated if they added up all the R350 grants disbursed to develop a programme.”

Pam Thobela pointed out:

“I think it's a good thing for those who need it. On the flip side, we have seen an increase in alcohol sales because of these grants, especially on days that they get the money. But stopping it would also be sad for those who need it.”

Anele Mokoena said:

“Why now? There is no such thing. This is just a new promise that comes with that yellow T-shirt.”

