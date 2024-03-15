The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, announced that the Social Relief of Distress grant has been increased to R370

Godongwana said that the increase will be effective from 1 April this year

South Africans were in disagreement and did not accept the increase as some believed it was too little

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Enoch Godongwana increased the SRD grant to R370. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN – The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, announced that the Social Relief of Distress grant has been increased to R370. This means that it increased by R20, an increase many were not satisfied with.

SRD to increase to R370

According to SA News, Godongwana announced this in Parliament on Wednesday, 13 March. Godongwana said that the increase was part of the progressive realisation of the fundamental rights of South African citizens. His announcement came after he revealed the grant increase during the budget speech. He said R100 would increase the old age, disability, care, and war veterans' grants. He remarked that the government was also sensitive to the increase in the cost of living for the 19 million people who rely on the social grant system.

South Africans commenting on @eNCA's tweet were in disbelief and rejected the SRD grant increase.

The Real Jay asked:

"Just 20 bucks extra? This has to be a matrix or something."

Xuffler said:

"What a joke."

Thami said:

"They must create jobs and stop with his nonsense."

Grootman observed:

"19 million times 370. The answer can create permanent jobs for people. The government doesn't want honesty they rather give you R370 than permanent jobs"

Men sku joked:

"Is Cyril Ramatress buying votes?"

