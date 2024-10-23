North West Woman Guilty of Planning Family’s Death Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment
- The Pretoria High Court sentenced a North West woman to 25 years imprisonment for planning her family's murder
- Onthatile Sebati was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and possession of a firearm and ammunition after she got her cousins to help her commit the deed
- South Africans were not happy that she could serve less than half of the sentence
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA — The Pretoria High Court handed 22-year-old Onthatile Sebati 25 years for planning the murder of her entire family in 2016.
Woman sentenced for murder
Sebati was 16 years old when she enlisted the assistance of Tumelo and Kagiso Mokone to help kill her father, mother, pregnant sister and little brother at their home in Brits in the North West. They were found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Sebati and the Mokone cousins received different sentences. They were given four life sentences each for the murder, 15 years each for robbery, and 10 years each for possessing a firearm and ammunition. Sebati was also sentenced to 25 years for each murder, 10 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 10 years for possessing a firearm and ammunition. They will serve the sentences concurrently.
South Africans displeased with sentencing
South Africans on Facebook cried foul that they would serve their sentences concurrently.
Louis Banda said:
"They will be out in 10 years for good behaviour."
Ntate Wa Relebohile said:
"That's a light sentence."
Ntshuxeko KuntaKinte Maluks said:
"25 means 12 if she behaves."
Jabu Mahlangu said:
"25 years in prison, but she will spend only 15 years at most."
Bennet Mashigo said:
"She'll be out in 12.5 years, while the family is gone for good."
Christina Mabandla said:
"That's nothing. 25 years in this country is tomorrow. The law in this country is a joke."
