No, police are not telling women that men expect something in return for a drink

The SAPS has warned that a series of fake news posts are doing the rounds on saoclai media

They shared a post on their official Facebook page warning that posts warning women that men expect sex in return for free drinks is fake news

Social media users had their own opinions on the matter with some saying that there might more to the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The South African Police Service has warned people that they must be extra careful when reading news on social media.

The police have warned people about fake news doing the rounds. Photo credit: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

They said that a number of fake SAPS posts are doing the rounds on social media spreading misinformation.

From what could be gathered from the SAPS post was that the fake news centred around gender-based violence issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Besides being careful about believing fake news, the police urged people not to recirculate the posts.

Social media users took to the posts to share their opinions on the matter

Ntebaleng Mampuru:

"Those are the responses and service we get our SAPS when we report .news are fake but a sad reality."

Mabwedza Lameck:

"The message is very important on the wrong platform though. This is how women should be taught when they go out to avoid sad story. Women must be taught that there's nothing for free from men. Unless if it coming from your father."

Drew Wicher:

"Well, looking at the SAPS track record of victims trying to lodge cases of GBV, I thought this post was actually true."

No, Ramaphosa will not be a guest on MacG’s 'Podcast and Chill' show

Earlier, Briefly News reported that following explosive interviews on the popular podcast hosted by MacG with Natasha Thahane and Jub Jub in the past few weeks, social media users have also made the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sit in the hotseat and answer a few questions.

These calls have seemingly resulted in a poster circulating on social media claiming that the next 'Podcast and Chill' episode will have Ramaphosa as a guest.

Athi Geleba, the Head of Communications in the Office of the Presidency, has taken to social media to debunk the poster advertising Ramaphosa's appearance on the podcast as fake. It is currently unclear where the poster originated from.

Source: Briefly.co.za