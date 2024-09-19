3 Killers Sentenced to 7 Life Terms for University of Fort Hare Couple Slayings
- Three men accused of killing two University of Fort Hare professors have been handed stiff prison sentences
- The Makhanda High Court on Wednesday handed the trio seven life sentences and an additional 60 years
- Silindokuhle Mangali and Wanda and Sakhele Limba murdered a Hogsback couple at their home in September 2022
FORT HARE — The Makhanda High Court sentenced three men to seven life terms for the murders of two University of Fort Hare (UFH) professors.
The court additionally found them guilty of housebreaking, robbery and rape and, on 18 September, imposed an additional 60 years imprisonment.
3 Fort Hare killers sentenced to 7 life terms
Nearly two years earlier, on 30 September 2022, Silindokuhle Mangali and siblings Wanda and Sakhele Limba broke into a Hogsback couple's home.
The court heard that they assaulted, stabbed and tied up Fabien Genin, 51, before proceeding to rape Judith Masters, 67, and ultimately strangled her to death.
During sentencing, State Advocate Andile Nohiya stressed the brutality of the crimes after a post-mortem revealed the severe injuries the victims suffered.
"Their actions show a shocking disregard for human life and have [impacted] the community. It is important that justice prevails," said Nohiya.
Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the verdict sent a strong message.
The court sentenced Mangali, 22, to 20 years and three life sentences, while Wanda, 30 and Sakhele, 34, received 20 years and two life sentences each.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, calling it a significant victory for justice.
"It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting society's most vulnerable members. The sentence is a powerful deterrent to would-be offenders, reassuring the community that justice will prevail," said Madolo.
2 Eastern Cape men slapped with life sentences
In related news, Briefly News reported that two men accused of robbing and killing a pensioner in Engcobo near Mthatha were sentenced to life in prison.
The Mthatha High Court additionally found Mbongeni Sandile and Ayanda Wahlinzwa guilty of kidnapping.
On Saturday, 16 April 2022, the victim, Monwabisi Mkhondweni, 60, visited a local tavern in Nkondlo village.
