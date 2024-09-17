Former City of Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi was granted R250,000 bail when he appeared before the court

Booi and his co-accused have been accused of fraud regarding an R1 billion tender in the City of Cape Town's Human Settlements directorate

South Africans were not happy that he received bail, and many believed he deserved to remain behind bars

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Netizens were unhappy that Malusi Booi received bail. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The City of Cape Town's former MMC of Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, has been given an R250,000 bail. South Africans were displeased with his bail approval.

Malusi Booi released

According to Eyewitness News, Booi was accused of fraud relating to a tender deal involving the Department of Human Settlements. The tender was worth R1 billion, and his co-accused also received a R250,000 bail amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The court also set bail conditions for them. They were ordered not to contact witnesses or leave the country during the case. The suspects were all arrested in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng last week.

South Africans give thumbs-down

Netizens, on Facebook, slammed the court for granting the suspect bail.

Kyle Biljohn asked:

"Why bail? This law system is corrupt itself."

John Nkhumise said:

"Install a body tracker so he must be monitored 24/7."

Sandy Lee said:

"They should not be granted bail. R250,000 is probably a small change for Booi. They must sit in jail until the courts prove they are guilty or not guilty."

Sanzas Tops said:

"No wonder Thabo Bester wants a laptop with internet. Booi stole millions yet was granted R250,000."

Witness blessed Kubikwa said:

"Prison is for the poor and unknown."

Junior Mishack said:

"Capitalism has corrupted our patriots. I will celebrate the convicted."

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was granted bail.

She was arrested after she faced allegations of receiving kickbacks during her tenure as the Minister of Defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News