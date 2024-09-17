Malusi Booi Granted R250,000 Bail, SA Furious: “Why Bail?”
- Former City of Cape Town MMC Malusi Booi was granted R250,000 bail when he appeared before the court
- Booi and his co-accused have been accused of fraud regarding an R1 billion tender in the City of Cape Town's Human Settlements directorate
- South Africans were not happy that he received bail, and many believed he deserved to remain behind bars
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The City of Cape Town's former MMC of Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, has been given an R250,000 bail. South Africans were displeased with his bail approval.
Malusi Booi released
According to Eyewitness News, Booi was accused of fraud relating to a tender deal involving the Department of Human Settlements. The tender was worth R1 billion, and his co-accused also received a R250,000 bail amount.
The court also set bail conditions for them. They were ordered not to contact witnesses or leave the country during the case. The suspects were all arrested in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng last week.
South Africans give thumbs-down
Netizens, on Facebook, slammed the court for granting the suspect bail.
Kyle Biljohn asked:
"Why bail? This law system is corrupt itself."
John Nkhumise said:
"Install a body tracker so he must be monitored 24/7."
Sandy Lee said:
"They should not be granted bail. R250,000 is probably a small change for Booi. They must sit in jail until the courts prove they are guilty or not guilty."
Sanzas Tops said:
"No wonder Thabo Bester wants a laptop with internet. Booi stole millions yet was granted R250,000."
Witness blessed Kubikwa said:
"Prison is for the poor and unknown."
Junior Mishack said:
"Capitalism has corrupted our patriots. I will celebrate the convicted."
