Palello Lebaka and Busisiwe Lebaka have been granted R5,000 bail each by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

The couple was arrested for defrauding the Industrial Development Corporation of R53 million in 2018

The Hawks told Briefly News that the pair would return before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on 16 July 2024

Business partners Palello and Busisiwe Lebaka, accused of defrauding the IDC of R53m, were granted R5,000 bail each. Images: Supplied.

Business partners arrested for R53m fraud

Palello Lebaka (50) and Busisiwe Lebaka (53) appeared for their formal bail application in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on 22 May 2024. They were arrested for fraud on 21 May 2024 after the Johannesburg-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team concluded its probe.

The IDC reportedly opened a fraud case against the two at the Sandton Police Station in February 2020.

Couple allegedly forged bank statement entries

According to the Hawks, the couple had applied for funding from the IDC in 2018 under their business, Bukabopa Holding (Pty) Ltd. The pair was required to contribute R1 million from the company’s funds to prove liquidity and viability. The Directorate found that the duo misrepresented facts and forged the company’s bank statement entries to appear worthy of the loan.

Hawks’ Captain Lloyd Ramovha told Briefly News that the matter adjourned until 16 July 2024.

