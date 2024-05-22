IPID has launched an investigation into the alleged suicide of 30-year-old Thapelo Modise at the Dobosonville Police Station

Modise, who was arrested for drunk driving, allegedly shot and killed himself while in police custody

His mother, Susan Modise, told the media that the police informed the family of the reported suicide on 18 May 2024

The police watchdog, IPID, launched a probe into the alleged suicide of Thapelo Modise at the Dobsonville Police Station. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a probe into the sudden and shocking death of a man at the Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Thapelo Modise allegedly shot and killed himself with his own weapon while he was in police custody. It appears that the police were unaware that he was carrying a firearm.

Thapelo Modise arrested for drunk driving

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department reportedly arrested Modise for drunk driving at a roadblock in Dobosonville on 17 May 2024.

The police took Modise into custody and had been holding him at the station while they waited for a nurse to collect blood samples. According to SowetanLIVE, the 30-year-old then pulled out his firearm and shot himself. When paramedics arrived, they declared him dead on the scene and beyond assistance.

Thapelo Modise's family wants answers

Modise's mother, Susan Modise, told @Newzroom405 that the family was called to the police station at around 4:30am on 18 May 2024, and when they arrived, the Station Commander informed them of the incident. The deceased's mom explained that the family desperately needs answers on what exactly happened before the 30-year-old allegedly took his own life.

