A North West worker died after pit bulls allegedly mauled him at his workplace in Rustenburg

He was declared dead on the scene, and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) called for a ban on pit bulls after the incident

South Africans blamed the dog owner for being careless and demanded that he face criminal charges for the workers' death

RUSTENBURG, NORTH-WEST – Pit bulls allegedly mauled a man to death at his workplace in the North West. Although calls for the breed to be banned are mounting, Mzansi pointed fingers at the dogs' owner.

Pitbulls maul Rustenburg worker

According to IOL, the South African Police Service in Rustenburg arrived at the scene, where they found the worker on the ground with bite marks all over his body. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene, and they discovered that two pit bulls attacked him fatally.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) called for the government to ban the breed. General Secretary Solly Phetoe said that the country must decide to ban breeding pit bulls. He noted that mauling incidents left many people traumatised. He also demanded that the owner of the dogs compensate the victim's family.

South Africans blame the owner

Netizens on Facebook, though, wanted the owner to be held accountable.

Yanno Da Moz said:

"Government must start arresting and convicting the owner of those dogs to 30 years in prison once it kills or injures someone."

Nicholas Bowen said:

"The owner must be held criminally accountable."

Tyron Buchholtz said:

"It's not the dog but the owner. I have a pit bull, and she is the most loving and friendly girl to other dogs and humans."

Mark Desai said:

"I don't advocate banning the breed. The only alternative is to pass legislation to step up policing the backyard breeders and impose stricter ownership laws."

Lisa Shannon said:

"These owners must be prosecuted."

Pit bulls maul former Limpopo high school principal

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that pit bulls attacked and mauled their owner, a former high school principal in Limpopo.

The dogs initially attacked her guest, and when she tried to separate him from the dogs, they turned on her and mauled her to death.

Netizens living in that area noted that the dogs were dangerous and unsuccessfully tried many times to bring this matter to her attention.

