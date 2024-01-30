COSATU Welcomes ANC’s Suspension of Former President Jacob Zuma
- The Confederation of South African Trade Unions applauded the African National Congress for suspending former president Jacob Zuma
- Zuma was suspended after declaring that he would not vote for the ANC and cast his vote for the newly formed MK party
- COSATU added that the suspension was long overdue
The Confederation of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomed the ANC's decision to suspend Jacob Zuma's membership with the party. COSATU also believes that his suspension should have happened ages ago.
COSATU claps for Zuma's suspension
Eyewitness News reported that COSATU's deputy president, Michael Shingane, believed that Zuma was supposed to be suspended a while back. Shingane said that Zuma's suspension was problematic, and they expected the ruling party to speak on the issue earlier than it did.
Jacob Zuma's suspension came after he defied the party by introducing the MK party as the party he would be voting for. He has since been campaigning for the party and declared that the party will get a two-thirds majority in the elections.
South Africans on the fence
On Facebook, South Africans turned their focus to COSATU.
Vusie S Mdletshe said:
"COSATU must stick to workers' issues."
Katleho James added:
"Those are going to cry like babies after the elections, and their members must be barred from participating in this year's elections."
Still Dre Mashoene asked:
"Is COSATU still alive? That's a dead institution like the ANCWL and ANCYL."
Mduduzi Sithole pointed out:
"Should have thrown him in jail a long time ago."
Petrus Jantjie observed:
"No one is fit to discipline Zuma."
Zuma reveals intentions to lead again
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma hinted that he might want to be president of the country again.
Zuma spoke at the Nazareth Baptist Church and revealed that he was not satisfied with how the ANC was leading and wanted to take the reigns again.
South Africans slammed him and called him power-hungry.
