Jacob Zuma revealed his intentions to be head of state and to address the country's issues with the MK party

The former president said his dissatisfaction with the current ANC government has motivated him to want to lead again

The surprise announcement left South Africans reflecting on his past performance as the president

Former President Jacob Zuma took an oath during his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Themba Hadebe

Former South African president Jacob Zuma dropped major hints about a possible presidential run with the MK Party.

Jacob Zuma's vision to change SA

According to TimesLIVE, speaking at the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe), Zuma shared his desire to "come back to fix things" in the country.

He said he was removed from the presidency prematurely and expressed that he is still committed to addressing the challenges faced by the poor.

Zuma bashes ANC-led government

Zuma criticised the behaviour of the current ANC government, claiming it has further motivated him to think about a return to active politics.

During his speech, he asked for prayers for those involved in politics to ensure effective governance and a year without complaints.

Zuma's political ambitions stun citizens

South Africans caught off guard by the announcement, discussed Zuma's tenure and the impact it had on the country.

Muzi Manzini mentioned:

"These old people are irritating sometimes, they like to hold on to power forever."

Annatjie Jonker commented:

"Miraculous recovery!"

Thembinkosi Taba stated:

"Power hungry lo baba and uyanyanyisa."

Johan Erasmus added:

"April Fool's Day has come early."

Wezlee Sigamoney wrote:

"This person including Cyril has brought South Africa to its knees."

BN Azul said:

"Joke of the century. Fix things he failed to fix for 9 years. Infact he caused the majority of issues we are facing today."

Mantashe says Zuma expulsion not neccessary

In another article, Briefly News reported that ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe states there's no need to expel or discipline ex-President Jacob Zuma, as he has distanced himself from the African National Congress (ANC).

Zuma's decision to join and campaign for the new MK Party in the upcoming elections has sparked varied opinions within the ANC. While some view it as a blessing, Mantashe compares Zuma's MK Party to a rebel movement.

