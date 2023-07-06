The South African government seems to be spending a lot more money on protecting the higher-ups than on civilians

According to the civil society group Outa, the SA government spent close to R2 billion on VIP protection services

Ian Cameron from Action Society stated that the VIP protection unit needs to be disbanded

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society group, Outa, has pointed out that the government spends more money protecting ministers than it does protecting citizens.

The South African government reportedly spent close to R2 billion on VIP protection unit services in the past year. Image: @maetsebane

South African government spends more than R1.9 billion on VIP protection unit

The organisation revealed that the South African government spent R1.9 billion on the SAPS VIP protection unit in the past financial year to protect themselves. In contrast, the money spent on the SAPS to cover and protect the entire SA population was a mere R2.247 billion.

Outa also pointed out that it seemed like politicians are afraid of ordinary citizens, which may be why they spend so much money on VIP protection police officers, reports BusinessTech.

Speaking on eNCA, Outa spokesperson Wayne Duvenage stated that South Africans should start questioning what taxpayers' money is being spent on because the organisation believes there are far too many VIP protection unit officers.

Criticism of the VIP protection unit comes after Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail was caught on camera physically assaulting three men who turned out to be SANDF trainees.

Three men were beaten, stomped on and had guns pointed at them by at least eight men who were part of Mashatile's security detail.

Crime activist says SAPS VIP protection unit should be scrapped

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Action Society leader Ian Cameron weighed in on the scandal surrounding VIP protection officers and the police. Cameron stated that he was disgusted by the action of the VIP protection unit officers and the fact that they had not been arrested.

He stated that VIP protection police officers and officers, in general, are given a licence to victimised civilians because there is no effective action or repercussions instituted taken against them.

In the case of the officers who brutalised the three men on the N1, Cameroon stated their relationship with government officials contributes to why they are given a licence to victimise people.

"I think it's just plain and simple that they don't care and that the police have become an iron fist for political abuse. I think the police have become an iron fist for the ruling party.

And in this specific case, especially with the VIP protection, it's known that many of these cops have a long-term relationship with some of these politicians, and they follow them wherever they go," said Cameron.

Cameron believes that to prevent police from brutalising civilians, and the disciplinary structures need to be rebuilt. He added that the VIP protection unit needs to be disbanded altogether.

"In terms of the VIP unit, I would disband the entire thing. I would build a new unit. New training, new integrity, new code of ethics and make sure that there's a very strong sense of integrity and accountability in the unit," said Cameron.

Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit accused of N1 assault of SANDF trainees slapped with multiple charges

Briefly News previously reported that Several members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail have been charged for the brutal assault of three South African National Defence Force trainees.

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), laid charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property.

The charges against the VIP protection officers were laid at the Sandton police station, IOL reported.

