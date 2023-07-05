The Independent Police Investigation Directorate has advised the SANDF trainees assaulted by several VIP protection unit members to steer clear of the police

Three men were brutally assaulted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection unit over the weekend

The SANDF Union has promised to help the military trainees should they wish to press criminal charges

JOHANNESBURG - The three men assaulted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit have been advised not to engage with the police.

Three SANDF trainees were brutally assaulted by several SAPS VIP protection unit offices. Image: Rajesh JANTILAL, Darren Stewart & @NkosinatiMagwa

Police watchdog Ipid interviews assaulted SANDF trainees

The Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) interviews the victims, all trainees with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), on Tuesday, 4 July.

Ipid advised the military trainees to refrain from interacting or engaging with the South African Police Service until its investigation is concluded, eNCA reported.

Meanwhile, the SANDF Union has deplored the incident of police brutality and offered to assist the victims should they wish to press formal criminal charges.

Video of SANDF trainees' brutal assault goes viral online

The brutal assault, which took place on the N1 highway near Fourways, Johannesburg, was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

The video shows several armed protection unit members dragging one man out of a blue Polo and severely beating the others.

The SADNF trainees were kicked and stomped before the SAPS officers sped off in two black BMWs.

According to National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS have distanced themselves from the officers' actions and is conducting an internal investigation, News24 reported.

South Africans are fed up with police brutality from SAPS

Below are some comments:

@DariotheMarques said:

"The army must deal with such ruthless police."

@tk_mlambo asked:

"You are saying that VIP protection unit VS army?"

@vougy99 criticised:

"First, a SAPS officer shot and killed a JMPD officer. Now SAPS assault SA residents in broad daylight. This is the SAPS that’s supposed to protect our country. What’s next from them?"

@HPaulse slammed:

"These thugs drive the way they do, and it's not about the risk to the principal, it's about being either late or just downright arrogant!"

@TCOBOM demanded:

"What’s important is justice to be taken, and these perpetrators brought to book."

Saps VIP protection unit that allegedly beat up 3 men were assigned to Paul Mashatile, Mzansi in disbelief

In a related story, Briefly News reported new information revealed that the SAPS VIP protection unit caught on camera beating three men on the N1 near Fourways, Johannesburg belonged to Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The deputy president's spokesperson confirmed the incident over the weekend and said Mashatile "abhors" the actions of his security detail.

According to a statement issued by Mashatile's spokesperson, the deputy president called on the public to allow the police to investigate the incident, reports SABC News.

