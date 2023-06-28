The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has released a statement about the officer who was gunned down in Braamfontein, Johannesburg

JMPD said that the officer served the City of Joburg with dedication for 16 years

The JMPD cop was shot by a SAPS officer when an altercation between the two turned violent

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has opened up about the officer who was fatally shot in an altercation with a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

A JMPD officer who served for 16 years was gunned down by a SAPS member in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Image: MARCO LONGARI & Douglas Sacha

Source: Getty Images

According to a JMPD statement, Constable Sibusiso Zikalala had a dedicated officer who served the Joburg metro police for 16 years.

Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that Zikalala's death deeply saddened the JMPD, TimesLIVE reported.

Fihla said:

"He had served the department well. He was working in the K9 unit where they deal with high-profile cases which involve syndicates and drug-related matters."

Shocking shooting of JMPD officer caught on camera

Zikalala's final moments were captured on video as multiple bystanders filmed the fatal altercation. The footage has since gone viral online.

In the video, Zikalala can be seen arguing with the SAPS officer outside a nightclub in Braamfontein. Both officers were allegedly off-duty.

The SAPS officer was sitting in a car as Zikalala yelled and pulled at him while brandishing a firearm. Eventually, the officer in the vehicle fired shots from inside that car, hitting Zikalala in the chest.

IOL reported that the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

South Africans react to the Braamfontein shooting

Below are some comments:

@MabaleBrian said:

"His blood was boiling & @SAPoliceService member cooled it off very fast, Don't drink and intimidate people with a firearm."

@TumiNkoko commented:

"Aowa guys. Lesson: don’t ever let anger control you to the point of provoking another anger. That combination never ends well!"

@Mawunya_ exclaimed:

"This is wrong in every form. The level at which gun culture is on the rise is sickening and disturbing."

